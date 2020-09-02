Bye Acting! Meghan Markle Predicted to Hold One Powerful Job in Hollywood

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as senior royal members in January, many people wonder what they would become outside the palace walls.

Many think that the 39-year-old mom will be back at acting, as she was previously part of a hit legal drama show "Suits." At the same time, her husband was tipped to continue his philanthropic work, or even delve into the world of Tinseltown to get a taste of the celebrity life.

Since March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved across the pond to the US and started a life of their own. They purchased a $14.7 million home in Santa Barbara, after initially staying in Los Angeles, California, a place so crowded with paparazzi.

In the confines of their home in Montecito, the couple continues to support different charities and causes, but a lot of people believe that it wouldn't be enough for them.

An influential agent and producer recently claimed that Meghan Markle could earn merely $50 million if she ever went back to acting.

However, isn't her acting days over? A royal commentator believes that Meghan Markle could still be part of Hollywood, just not in front of the camera.

Russell Myers claimed that Sussex's Duchess might become a powerful and influential person in Hollywood pitching ideas and executive producing massive Hollywood projects.

"They are going to be doing stuff like this in terms of getting out, pitching projects to Hollywood bigwigs."

Myers added, "And a lot of people were saying, 'Meghan could be getting in front of the camera again. Will she back to Suits?' I mean, 'Suits' has been canceled now, so I don't know where that came from."

He further claimed that Jonathan Shalit, who is popular in the UK, is a big-time agent-producer, and as per Myers, "He was saying that if she does go back to acting, she could come into fees of $50 million."

If Meghan Markle were desperate, maybe she would. However, Myers believes she wouldn't because she has already experienced that.

"She's now gone beyond that and that she will want to do some level of producing, executive producing on big projects."

Markle is also compared to Oprah, who has her own network and has been producing documentaries and shows for Apple TV.

Apparently, this may have already been happening.

Last week, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pitched a TV show that would focus on the two main focus in the mom-of-one's heart - female empowerment and racial inequality.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pitched in front of a string of executive producers in different networks three months ago. It is said to be focusing on the things the Duchess has been discriminated against.

A TV insider reportedly said, "They have suggested a series focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today's world."

"It will home in on race issues, something Meghan has always been passionate about. It's got quite a political stance and will draw on feminism."

"They want the series to continue their vision of empowerment for young people."

As per The Mirror, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intent on being joint producers on the project, and insiders told the publication that they would appear in it, but "it's about normal people, not them."

