Paris Hilton Nightmare: Heiress Strangled, Abused by 5 Ex-BFs!

Paris Hilton has lately been revealing how her perfect life in the past is actually not real, a make-believe in order to protect her real self against further abuse.

While her story of no longer knowing herself was bad enough, she now reveals that the extent of the pain she received involved domestic abuse.

According to Paris Hilton, men who seemingly have no respect for women were attracted to her. The heiress would enter into relationships with them but ended up being hurt -- physically, emotionally and mentally. Some even got to the point of nearly killing her!

Speaking to People magazine, Paris revealed the sad state she always ended up in when entering into romantic relationships in the past.

"I went through multiple abusive relationships," Paris told People. "I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should."

It will be easy for some to say that she should have just left them the moment they turned out to be bad apples, especially since she is THE Paris Hilton.

But like all domestic abuse cases, leaving and fighting back are not easy things to do.

Previously, Paris already revealed that the boarding she was sent to practiced abuse. She was already sent to so many boarding schools because her parents did not know how to handle her rebellious ways, and the last one wrecked her life.

She is now saying that because she was constantly facing abuse in the said school, she eventually normalized the behavior. "I had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo that it made me feel like it was normal," Paris explained.

She added that there were no red flags at first. All five of her exes who maltreated her were all quite kind and nice to her. However, in time, it is the same old story once more: they would be triggered for no reason, and they would hurt her.

"They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colors would show,' Paris explained. "They'd get jealous or defensive or try to control me. And there there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive," she added. But again, like most domestic abuse victims, the first abusive acts would be misinterpreted as love.

Now that she knows better and looks back, Paris finds it hard to believe that she allowed these abusive acts to happen to her.

Apart from saying it is the cause of her acceptance of abusive behaviors from her boyfriends, she said the boarding school that hurt her so much is also the reason why her infamous sex tape got made in the first place.

Hilton shared that had she not been shaped and molded by Provo, she would make better decisions, especially with the male company she keeps.

"I would never have let anyone into my life like [the man in the tape, whom she was dating at the time]. I met the worst person I could meet, and if I hadn't gone to Provo, I wouldn't have entertained the thought of letting him into my life. Provo affected my future relationships," she firmly said.

Provo's side about all of these accusations is yet to be heard.

