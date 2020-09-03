VIDEO: Tom Hanks' Son Flirts Big Time With Adele

Chet Hanks is not wasting time, immediately hitting on Adele after her Notting Hill carnival-inspired photo went viral.

Despite being slammed over cultural appropriation, the "Someone Like You" hitmaker received a flirty video message from Tom Hanks' eldest son.

Chet Hanks Tries to Get the Attention of Adele in a Flirty Clip

The "Flip Flop" rapper took to Instagram as he shared a clip of himself inside his car while blasting the British singer's 2011 track "Set Fire To the Rain."

"PLEASE, SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING," Hanks captioned his post alongside 12 Jamaican flag emojis.

In the latter part of the video, the 30-year-old musician and actor praised the 15-time Grammy Award winner while sporting a faux Jamaican accent.

"Adele, Adele, Adele! After I see your picture one day, it sweeps me. Man, I tell no lie, my girl, hairstyle fit ya. Big up yourself!"

He then mouthed "hit my line" to the camera as he held his phone up to his ear.

Shabba Hanks Is Back

However, this sent some mixed reactions, as others questioned Hanks for donning a fake Jamaican accent.

"Why the fuck is he talking like that lol," one wrote, while the another user suggested that the rapper should remove the video: "U have time to delete this bro."

Meanwhile, others find it hilarious and wrote: "I hate that i love dis lolol"

One fan even referenced his infamous Jamaican patois in his 2020 Golden Globes red carpet moment: "The return of Shabba Hanks! Love to see it."

Earlier this year, the "Fantastic Four" actor made headlines after appearing at the red carpet to support his father, who was set to receive a Cecil B. DeMille Award lifetime achievement award at the time.

He was massively trolled online after footage of him speaking with a Caribbean accent circulated online.

Adele Gets Slammed Over Cultural Appropriation

Aside from Chet Hanks, Adele was recently criticized for wearing a Jamaican flag-inspired bikini top with her hair in Bantu knots. She topped the whole look with chunky gold accessories as she celebrated the second largest carnival in the world.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," the "Rolling in the Deep" singer wrote.

She was then accused of cultural appropriation by Twitter users, with some calling it "problematic."

"If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it," one critic wrote.

Another one even suggested that the award-winning singer must be jailed for disrespecting the Jamaican culture: "If you haven't quite understood cultural appropriation, look at Adele's last Instagram post. She should go to jail no parole for this."

On the other hand, some personalities came to her defense to dismiss the allegations.

Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy called the accusations "poppycock" and advised the singer to forget the haters.

Runway royalty Naomi Campbell, who is half Jamaican, responded to Adele's post with two love heart emojis and a Jamaican flag.

READ MORE: Kanye West Sparks Massive Outrage After Disrespecting Taylor Swift, Again

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles