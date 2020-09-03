Revenge of the Exes: Brad Pitt Intentionally Making Angelina Jolie Angry With New GF?

Brad Pitt appears to be ignoring the public's reactions, including his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's, regarding the rumors about his new romance.

It came after the "Once Upon A Time" actor reportedly took his alleged girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, to Chateau Miraval located in the south of France last week.

To recall, Pitt and Jolie purchased the French estate in the tiny town of Correns for $60 million in 2012. It was also the location of their secret wedding in 2014.

Brad Pitt Unbothered by Angelina Jolie's Reaction on His New Love Life

Unfortunately, exactly six years after tying the knot, the Hollywood A-lister reportedly visited their previous love nest with her new 27-year-old girlfriend.

According to Us Weekly, the two-time Academy Award winner knew "exactly" how the "Salt" actress would react to the issue.

"Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it's going to get from Angelina," a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

In addition, the outlet claimed that the father-of-six "doesn't care" about his ex-wife's opinion anymore.

"He just doesn't care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will."

Brad Pitt Spotted With Rumored Girlfriend

A few weeks ago, the "12 Years a Slave" actor was spotted arriving at the Le Bourget Airport near Paris with the German model before boarding a private jet.

Entertainment Tonight claimed that an eye witness saw the duo in a "chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport" before they made a "one hour flight" to Western Europe.

Brad Pitt Caught Up in an Open Relationship?

However, rumors sparked that Poturalski is still married to her 68-year-old husband Roland Mary, but they are allegedly in an "open relationship."

"He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy. They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an open marriage," a source told Daily Mail.

The outlet also revealed that Pitt first met the 27-year-old model at a restaurant in Germany called "Borchardt," which is owned by Nicole's husband.

"Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film," the source continued.

Jolie-Pitt's Bitter Legal Battle

As for Pitt, he is still entangled in a legal war with Jolie in relation to the custody battle of their kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

The 56-year-old actor previously accused Jolie of delaying the legal case by requesting to remove private Judge John W. Ouderkirk in overseeing the custody claims.

The three-time Golden Globe winner, on the other hand, insisted on the removal of Ouderkirk after failing to disclose his business relationships with one of her ex-husband's legal counsel.

Once dubbed as Hollywood's power couple, the two are set for another hearing in October.

