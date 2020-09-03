Royal Celebrities: Meghan Markle Takes First Major Step To Redeem Stardom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has officially spread their wings outside the Royal Family and now about to embark on a new role as producers.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals earlier this year and moved to Meghan's native city in Los Angeles, people quickly assume that it is the former "Suits" actress's way for getting her self acting career back.

However, a recent Meghan Markle update shows that the 39-year-old Duchess looks into a bigger picture to redeem her Hollywood career. Instead of playing a role in front of the camera, Meghan and her husband will now act as producers.

According to "The New York Times," the Sussexes just signed a deal with Netflix, which involves producing documentaries, feature films, docu-series, and children shows.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the couple said they want to focus on making inspirational family programs.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the statement reads.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix, whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action," the couple added.

Despite her instant access to land an acting role, the report said that Meghan has no plans to return to acting. However, the couple may appear in some documentary-type programs.

Netflix's co-chief executive and chief content officer Ted Sarandos warmly welcomed the Sussexes on the streaming platform.

"We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere," Sarandos said.

Massive Payday

Meanwhile, an expert predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could earn a whopping $99.7 million from the Netflix deal.

Speaking to "The Sun," PR expert Jonathan Shalit projected that the staggering deal could range from $49 to $99 million. It could reach this high as the agreement is historical, as Netflix is the first Hollywood studio to get hold of a member of the British Royal Family.

Shalit added that when bonuses have been paid on the platform, the Sussexes earnings could even shoot up to $240 million.

Prince Harry's Netflix Debut

The royal couple's massive Netflix deal came a few weeks after the 35-year-old Duke had a debut appearance on the streaming platform.

In the documentary film entitled "Rising Phoenix," Prince Harry was featured and got the chance to talk about a topic close to his heart.

According to his spokesman, the Duke is very proud to appear on Netflix for the first time and lend his voice to a topic close to his heart.

"The Duke is proud to have been one of the people contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability - and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics," the spokesman said.

