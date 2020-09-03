Dancing with the Stars 2020: Who Will Be Carole Baskin's Biggest Contender?

When "Dancing with the Stars 2020" finally revealed the contenders for this year's 29th season, the Twitter world went crazy seeing Carole Baskin's name on the list.

Carole Baskin is the CEO of "Big Cat Rescue" and became extremely popular during the lockdown season due to the hit Netflix documentary series "Tiger King" Murder, Mayhem, and Madness."

The 59-year-old "cool cats and kittens" lover will compete with 14 other celebrities composed of athletes, entertainers, actors, actresses, and more.

While the "Dancing with the Stars 2020" will premiere on ABC roughly two weeks from now (September 14, 2020, to be exact), it looks like Carole Baskin should already be nervous for her biggest contender on the show.

Carole Baskin's tiger farm dance moves will surely look like a work of amateur when she comes face-to-face with her fellow Netflix star, Monica Aldama.

Monica Aldama, also known as Coach Monica, rose to fame due to the hit Netflix docu-series, "Cheer." The 47-year-old cheer dance coach is the official mentor of the Navarro College elite cheerleading team from Corsicana, Texas.

The six-part documentary followed 40 cheerleaders (with top 20 representing in the mat) headed by coach Monica Aldama on their four months preparations to yet another National Cheerleading Association (NCA) competition in Daytona.

While the team is already unbeatable in Texas, coach Monica still pushes her squad to the limit, making them the best cheerleading group in town.

If coach Monica could lead a pack of cheerleaders to yearly victories, what makes you think that she will be gentle on Carole Baskin and the rest of the celebrity contenders on the dance floor?

Monica Aldama's former cheerleaders (who also found fame because of "Cheer) said that their mentor would surely kill it in the ballroom.

In a virtual chat with Entertainment Tonight, cheerleaders Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback said they believe coach Monical will kill it for the mirrorball trophy of "Dancing with the Stars 2020."

"With her determination, she could become a pro at anything. I can see her doing a back walkover in high-heel boots. I know she can do anything. She'll be fine," 20-year-old Lexi said.

The Navarro team's 22-year-old ultimate stunt-girl echoed Lexi's statement and emphasized one of coach Monica's edge among other celebrity dancers.

"She's very used to walking in heels already, so I feel like she's a really hard worker," Gabi said.

"She is a coach, and because she did cheer back in the day, I think that she can take good criticism, and I feel like she's a hard worker. So I think that she would kill it," she added.

Aside from Carole Baskin, coach Monica Aldama will also compete against "Selling Sunset's" Chrishell Stause, NFL tight end Vernon Davis, "The Real's" Jeannie Mai, Nelly, Anne Heche, "Desperate Housewives" alum Jesse Metcalfe, "Catfish" star Nev Schulman, Disney darling Skai Jackson, former Knick Charles Oakley, actress Justina Machado, figure skater Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Bristowe of the "Bachelorette" and Backstreet Boy member AJ McClean.

