Kylie Jenner Drops Massive Baby No.2 Hint with Travis Scott

It has been a year since Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott called it quits. While they are not tied to a romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis remains to have a good relationship and manage to be good parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

While the co-parenting set-up works perfectly fine for the couple, for now, it looks like the 22-year-old makeup mogul is hoping for more in the future when we say more, as in more kids.

The "Kylie Cosmetics" boss babe has always been vocal about her desire to become a mom; even her sisters said that Kylie is a natural when it comes to motherhood. Now that she already has a mini-me in Stormi, she still wants to expand her mommy experience, and she is open to having another one with the 28-year-old rapper.

A source told "Hot Hollywood" podcast that Kylie might not be interested in getting back together with Travis at the moment, but she is not closing her doors to him in the future.

"Kylie and Travis have been so shaky for a while now. They are so on and off, and it changes almost month to month," the source said as reported by Us Weekly.

"(They) definitely still have a physical attraction to one another and are on pretty good terms," the source added.

The insider revealed that the ex-couple is not looking into having something romantic at the moment and still figuring things out.

"Neither of them is fully committed or attached to one another romantically at this time, and Kylie is definitely crushing on a few other guys as of late," the source explained.

"Maybe one day they will fully get back together, but right now doesn't seem like the time, but again, their dynamic changes often. They are still young and figuring out their next steps," the source added.

Same goes with the idea of giving little Stormie a baby sister or brother in the future.

"Kylie definitely wants more kids, she's just not sure about if it will be with Travis, but again, it could happen one day," the insider revealed.

Meanwhile, another source recently told the news outlet that the "TKN" rapper is still hoping that he and Kylie will reconcile in the future. But for now, they both have their eyes focused on their adorable daughter.

"They coparent Stormi successfully by being as inclusive and involved as possible and making an effort for Travis to still certainly be part of the picture and let Stormi know that their level of co-parenting and dynamic is OK and normal," the insider explained.

"They don't want to give off any energy that it isn't and everyone in her family thinks they are doing a pretty great job, Travis and Kylie included," the insider added.

During the earlier days of quarantine, Kylie and Travis have been spending their lockdown together and took it as an opportunity to spend time with Stormi.

READ MORE: Kanye Believe It? Kanye West Justifies Disrespecting Taylor Swift With an OUTRAGEOUS Excuse

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles