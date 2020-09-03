Miley Cyrus 'Miserable' After Divorce With Liam Hemsworth -- Here's Why

Once again, Miley Cyrus opened up about what she felt after her highly publicized divorce with Liam Hemsworth a year ago.

In August 2019, Liam and Miley agreed to separate only a few months after they got married. Miley's representative told People that they wanted to focus on themselves and careers afterward.

Since they had a couple of relationships after the split, everyone thought that their lives without each other are already smooth-sailing.

In addition, as their divorce had been finalized earlier this 2020, their fans expected that the former couple would move on peacefully away from each other.

However, the case is different for Miley.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old "Midnight Sky" singer appeared on Joe Rogan Experience and shared how their split "f*****g sucked" because of the "villainizing" experience she had with the press.

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore," Miley said. "Though the said 'That's okay, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing, and just all those stories."

She also let out her disappointment about how the public failed to see the "in-between" events in her relationship.

Miley, who recently broke up with Cody Simpson, went through back-to-back relationships. Now, the former Disney star admitted that this period of her life was the first time she had been single since 2015.

Aside from Cody, Miley reportedly dated Stella Maxwell two months after canceling her wedding with Liam for the first time in 2015.

Miley Is a Changed Woman?

Indeed, there was never a news outlet that reported the singer was single, at least not until now.

After going through heartbreaks, Miley told Rogan that she does not want to be in a relationship at all. But if ever she wanted to have someone beside her again, she would like it to be an "older man," almost dissing Simpson who was way younger than her.

"I don't need a man or a woman that's gonna take care of me, I can take care of me. I need them to be able to take care of them," the singer added.

Furthermore, in a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Miley revealed that she needs a "calming partner" in her future romantic relationship and "an anchor" since she needs a weight.

Miley, who seemed to be speaking out of her experience, said that she never desired someone who wants to be filled up at all times.

"I think men in my life have told me I'm cold, I'm a cold f*****g bitch, because I leave when things are done," Miley said of her former flames. "Im into a lot of freaky things, but I don't f**k dead guys and when it's over, you're dead to me and I move on."

