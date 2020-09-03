Mariah Carey's Secret Fling: Singer Reveals 'Unforgettable' Kiss With Derek Jetter While Still Married

Did Mariah Carey just admit that she cheated with Derek Jeter when she was still married?

Yes.

The singer is opening up about her personal life like never before. At 50, Carey must believe that she no longer has anything to lose. Plus, she is way established in the entertainment industry to just be broken down by some affair in the past.

In her upcoming memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," the singer opened up about her romance with retired baseball star Derek Jeter. In her book, she detailed how she was the one who started to secretly text the star after meeting him at a dinner party.

At the time, she was still in her troubled marriage with music executive Tommy Mottola. They eventually divorced in 1998, but if one is to get technical, she did cheat.

She revealed that the affair has done something to her since it inspired her to write a song about it. Had it been a nondescript fling, she would not have wasted effort to write a song about it. The song? It's "The Roof," which is apparently inspired by the time when they shared a kiss on top of his apartment building.

"I can never forget that moment," Carey admitted. "I mean, it's not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating - again, it was a great moment, and it happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Sing Sing, under those rules and regulations."

It just did not mean enough -- enough for them to start a relationship, that is.

In 2008, the songstress remarried. This time to Nick Cannon. They eventually divorced after eight years in 2016. However, they have two children together, twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Jete himself got married, crazily and ironically, in 2016. He tied the knot with model Hannah Davis and they now have two daughters, Bella and Story.

Mariah Carey's Memoir

Carey teamed up with writer Michaela Angela Davis for the juicy memoir. She announced back in July that it was already completed.

Apart from this tidbit, readers would surely find out more. Carey has certainly led a colorful life so far, but it is only the first time she had the courage to actually share it.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "It took me a lifetime to have the courage and clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments. The ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams that contributed to the person I am today."

The songbird also revealed that even though she knows there had been tabloid stories about her, the memoir is one is the most accurate retelling of her life since it came from her.

"Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it's been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or 10-minute television interview," she added. "Even then, my words were filtered through someone else's lens, largely satisfying someone else's assignment to define me."

Recently, her name made waves when she admitted that what Ellen DeGeneres did to her on the talk show back in 2008 was not cool. There were speculations already in the past years that it must have annoyed Carey, but there was no confirmation until lately.

Ellen had been on the hot seat for months now, and Carey's admission will only serve as to fuel the fire.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Nightmare: Heiress Strangled, Abused by 5 Ex-BFs!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles