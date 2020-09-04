The Frown: Piers Morgan Savagely Trolls Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's $150 Million Netflix Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fiercest critic is back taking a swipe on the couple's latest multi-year deal with Netflix.

On his column at the "Daily Mail," Piers Morgan slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent business endeavor with the streaming giant, giving them a whopping $150 million earnings.

According to the British news anchor, the public should applaud the couple for landing such a massive deal, considering that both of their resumes do not have a credible background in producing a film.

"Their stupendously rich paymasters Netflix didn't hire the Duke and Duchess for their experience, or lack of it," Piers wrote.

The 55-year-old "Good Morning Britain" anchor believes that Netflix only hired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because they are "royal and title," which means they could generate "spectacular global media attention just by breaking wind in public."

Morgan also criticized the Sussexes statement saying that they want to focus on making inspirational family programming through the programs they will produce on the streaming giant.

"I laughed out loud at this point. Two people, who've so heartlessly and ruthlessly deserted their own families, are now going to be telling us how to be good families?" Piers continued.

Possible Netflix Content

In his opinion piece, the veteran broadcaster also gave his readers a sneak-peak with the kinds of content that the Sussexes could produce under what he refers to as "Megxit Productions."

But of course, in true Piers Morgan fashion, he savagely trolled each possible project with hilarious titles like "The Frown," a satirical spin-off to the Royal Family-inspired series on Netflix called "The Crown."

According to Morgan, the regal drama sequel will feature stories like the royal's Christmas Sandringham lunch snubbed by Prince Harry and Meghan to spend the holidays with Oprah's yacht instead,

Another show that Morgan predicted is entitled "Keeping Up With the Sussexes," inspired by the famous reality TV show featuring the Kardashian-Jenner family.

"A Kardashian-style 24/7 fly-on-the-wall reality show featuring Harry and Meghan as two very private people leading very private lives with lots of scenes involving their son Archie who they want to keep very private," Piers wrote.

The veteran journalist suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan could also produce a powerful mental health documentary called "Is Meghan Ok?" The docu-film will feature the 39-year-old Duchess wearing an armor suit, sitting pretty at Tyler Perry's mansion, being served with chilled champagne while the 35-year-old Duke washes the laundry asking everyone, "why does nobody ask Meghan if she's ok?"

$150 Million Deal Impossible?

Meanwhile, an insider belief that it would be impossible for the Sussexes to receive this kind of offer from Netflix. Speaking to "Page Six," the Hollywood insider said that the couple might have less paycheck than expected.

The source explained that the ex-royal couple would only be producers instead of content creators, so their contact would be less than the predicted $150 million.

A top Hollywood talent agent also told the news outlet that he'd be surprised if the Sussexes deal is worth $2 million per year.

