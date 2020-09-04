Unfair Queen? Queen Elizabeth II Siding With Prince Andrew in Epstein Scandal

It has been almost a year since Prince Andrew got entangled with the sex trafficking scandal of his pedophile friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Ever since one of the victims confessed that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York at the age of 17, Queen Elizabeth II's son remains free and protected by his royal bubble.

According to Epstein's former sex slave, Virginia Roberts (now Guiffre), the late sex offender and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked her to Prince Andrew. She allegedly had a sexual encounter with the Prince three times between 1999 to 2001.

The 60-year-old royal tried clearing his name by having a sit-down interview with BBC Newsnight last November 2019. During the interview, Prince Andrew said that he did not regret his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, but denied meeting or having a sexual relationship with Virginia Roberts.

But instead of salvaging his image, the messy BBC interview backfired on Prince Andrew as he did not even show sympathy with tons of underaged girls victimized by Epstein. The public backlash also leads the Duke of York to step down from his royal duties to avoid further public scrutiny.

Since then, the father-of-two has been out of the limelight and no longer representing the Queen in official engagements.

The US prosecutors also accused Prince Andrew of not giving his full cooperation to the FBI to investigate the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Months after the whole sex trafficking drama, Prince Andrew might now face Queen Elizabeth II's final verdict on his involvement with the pedophile scandal.

Emergency Meeting With the Queen

According to reports, Prince Andrew recently rushed at Balmoral to meet with Her Majesty for an emergency talk about the massive scandal that he was involved in.

Queen Elizabeth II's third child reportedly made a lockdown trip to the Scottish Highlands, where his parents are isolated since the coronavirus global pandemic hit the United Kingdom in July.

Speaking to "The Sun," an insider said that Prince Andrew's quick Balmoral trip was meant to give the Queen an update on his case's status.

"The Queen and Andrew will have lots to discuss. So much has come out over the summer," the source said. "

"The Queen wants to be kept informed, and she will not be back at Windsor until early October," the source added.

Queen Elizabeth II Verdict

The details of Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth II's emergency meeting remains unknown. Byt, Her Majesty, is only left with two options: either surrender his favorite son to the authorities or keep his royal protection intact and continue to turn a blind eye with the public outrage against the Duke.

While the Buckingham Palace has low-key ousted Prince Andrew by removing the links to his official online accounts on the Royal Family's official website, the Duke remains to be protected as long as his mother reigns the British monarchy.

Will, Her Majesty, choose to wear the crown and let the rule of law decide for her son's fate, or will she wear her motherhood coat and protect Prince Andrew at all cost?

