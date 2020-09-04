Miley Cyrus Deserve Sexist Comments Because She Was Almost Nude in VMAs 2020?

Miley Cyrus recently cried foul for receiving a sexist comment that was made before her incredible performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old singer arrived at the awards ceremony wearing a show-stopping sheer black dress with sparkling embellishment. She paired her "naked dress" with matching Opera elbow-length gloves with the same design and a necklace and earrings by Loree Rodkin.

During her performance of her latest single, "Midnight Sky," Miley wore an equally glam rock look with a black slinky sequined dress with extremely hight slit. She finished off her look with a giant cross necklace.

Despite these rather provocative ensembles, the pop icon revealed that she was subjected to a sexist comment from a VMAs director before the show.

RELATED STORY: Miley Cyrus Pain: Miley Blames Dad for Scary Accident

Speaking to "The Joe Rogan Experience," Miley Cyrus recalled how a VMAs director gave her a foul comment, which was rooted when one of her bracelets entangled at the backstage before her epic performance.

"They said, 'You know, you want to be treated like a guy and look like a guy, we wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it,'" Miley revealed.

The former "Hannah Montana" star recalled that before that encounter, she asked how the directors plan to light her during the performance.

"I was just asking some questions -- not even on some diva s--t. I wanted the lights to be turned off, and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light," Miley narrated.

"The beauty light is always used on women, and I said, 'Turn the f--king lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off,'" she added.

While the directors agreed to her suggestion, she once again received a mind-blowing comment saying: "We'll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys."

Despite her daring outfits every time she graced the VMAs, Miley said that she wanted her VMAs performance to celebrate pop culture.

"I want to give my fans escapism good old pop culture. This is surrealism," Miley explained in an interview with "People" magazine.

Does the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker deserve such a sexist comment just because she is "The Miley Cyrus" known for her risque outfits?

Of course not! Miley, just like any artist, is just expressing her creativity using her style. It is already the year 2020, so we should stop judging people based on their clothes of choice, especially women.

Wearing skimpy outfits that show off their curves and skin is not an invitation to disrespect a person sexually or intellectually. Miley Cyrus may be almost naked in most of her red carpet appearance, performance and music video, but she is a brilliant woman full of creativity and passion.

To be compared to artists of the opposite sex is just downright disrespectful. "Act like a guy," seriously? VMAs, you can do better than this!

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Girlfriend Enjoying Fame? Nicole Poturalski Caught Snooping Fan Account

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles