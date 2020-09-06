Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix Project Could Ignite Rift With Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed the month of September with a bang, as they announced their multiyear deal as producers with the streaming giant, Netflix.

Although the signed contract amount remains unknown, experts claim that they could earn a whopping $150 million as producers.

According to "The New York Times," the Sussexes just signed a deal with Netflix, which involves producing documentaries, feature films, docu-series, and children shows.

In a statement, the couple said they want to focus on making inspirational family programs.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix, whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action," the couple added.

Princess Diana Docu-Film

While the Sussexes are yet to announce what type of content they are planning to launch on Netflix, a source revealed that the couple is looking into producing a tribute documentary film for Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

"The Sussexes are discussing making a feature documentary on Princess Diana's family history and heritage," the source told Mirror.

"It is early stages, but it is looking like it could happen," the source added.

The insider explained that the docu-film is meant to be a tribute to the late Princess Diana, featuring her incredible charity works. This includes her legacy of changing the world's perception of AIDS. It could be recalled that the Princess of Wales made a huge impact when she held the hand of a man who has HIV in 1992.

"Netflix would also love to make a documentary about Diana, and it is something they have been pushing for," the source added.

Prince William Dilemma

In case the Sussexes push through the Diana documentary, they would have to inform Diana's eldest son, Prince William. However, the insider feels that getting his approval would only reignite the brothers' rift.

"William and Harry have a difficult relationship, and they haven't spoken for three months," the source said.

"These plans could further antagonize their fallout. If it does happen William will be the first to know," the source added.

Netflix to Millions?

Despite her instant access to land, an acting role, a "New York Times" report claims that the 39-year-old Duchess has no plans to return to acting. However, the couple may appear in some documentary-type programs.

But the Sussexes could still earn a fat paycheck from producing content on the streaming giant even if they work behind the camera.

Speaking to "The Sun," PR expert Jonathan Shalit projected that the staggering deal could range from $49 to $99 million.

It could reach this high as the agreement is historical, as Netflix is the first Hollywood studio to get hold of a member of the British Royal Family.

Shalit added that when bonuses have been paid on the platform, the Sussexes earnings could even shoot up to $240 million.

