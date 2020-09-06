Kim Kardashian Plans to Be The Next Martha Stewart As She Expands KKW Empire

Kim Kardashian stops at nothing - the almost billionaire has reportedly filed an additional trademark for her KKW empire.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian is set to launch a variety of home products such as bath and bedroom products.

This reportedly includes bath mats, rugs, towels, bowls, trash cans, scented oils, room fragrances, candles, body sponges, and almost every home goods product you could think of.

Legal documents obtained by the gossip website says that the 39-year-old is thinking about selling KKW Home products in retail outlets.

It's no surprise that Kim Kardashian has added this to her list of what to sell because, in August, she has also ventured out into skincare products, KKW Skin.

A year after the launch of her shapewear line SKIMS, and the double success of KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" has filed a trademark KKW Skin for creams, facial wash, scrubs, facial oils, masks, serums and a plethora of skincare products.

TMZ was also the first to know about the trademark filing, and similar to the future KKW Home, her skincare brand will also be a brick-and-mortar boutique.

The timing of her new foray in skincare and homeware only makes sense. In June, Coty has also invested $200 million in Kim's beauty brand, with plans to develop new KKW products.

Coty has also purchased her step sister's 51% stake for Kylie Cosmetics in November 2019, for about $600 million, months after Kylie Jenner also launched her skincare line, Kylie Skin.

However, unlike Kylie's case, Kim Kardashian still has majority shares of her beauty company.

One Year of SKIMS

Kim Kardashian celebrated the first anniversary of her successful shapewear brand on Tuesday, dropping an unforgettable campaign with Rumer Willis, Amelia Grey Hamlin, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Addison Rae, and La La Anthony.

She took to her Instagram to say, "To celebrate our @SKIMS first anniversary on September 10th, we're giving thanks to our amazing community."

"I'm so excited to introduce our Anniversary Campaign featuring our biggest fans and some of the most beautiful women who inspire me."

Kim Kardashian - A Billionaire?

After agreeing to sell a state of KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West congratulated her publicly for officially becoming part of the billionaires club.

However, many reports suggest that she is not a billionaire, but close to that. Forbes reported that the net worth of Kim Kardashian is about $900 million.

Forbes also doesn't think that the reality star is the sole owner of the beauty brand because they estimate that her mom, Kris Jenner, also owns 8% of the business.

It may also seem like she will not be stopping anytime soon.

In 2016, Kim Kardashian opened up about her various ventures saying, "This is fun for me. Now I'm coming up with Kimojis and the app and all these other ideas."

She further claimed, "I don't see myself stopping."

It wouldn't be surprising if Kim came out with other products to sell under the KKW empire. After all, most of her launches and products have all be a success.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Dating After Travis Scott Breakup? 3 Reasons Why She Should Move On!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles