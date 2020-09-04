Kylie Jenner Dating After Travis Scott Breakup? 3 Reasons Why She Should Move On!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now a thing of the past - or so it seems.

The makeup mogul has come under fire a couple of throughout the coronavirus pandemic for breaking lockdown rules.

Recently, fans called out her because of a recent trip she possibly took with rumored boyfriend Fai Khadra.

The two looked cozy and sweet as they posed in front of a church for the Kylie Cosmetics creator's Instagram. Kylie leaned back against her reported beau with her eyes closed.

Her two-year-old daughter is not with them, and several publications cited that the Paris trip was an adults-only rendezvous.

People on Twitter had mixed feelings about Kylie Jenner and her Palestinian man.

One person tweeted, "Okay so picture of kylie and fai? Can we talk about it... why am I so invested? Like are they together? I don't think friends take pics like that."

"In case you were worrying, Kylie Jenner has been snapping pics in Paris with her latest human accessory, Palestinian model Fai, while celebrating the release of her makeup line for working-class folks who want a look that actually results from 100k dollars of plastic surgery," another said.

Another said it might be due to another publicity stunt since she is set to release new makeup products soon.

"y'all I'm pretty sure fai is gay- he's literally "been" with everyone. kylie always jokes abt dating him. ntm she has a collection dropping so she probably did this to stir some attention."

Fai is a model and a music creator. He has two famous sisters, Sama and Haya Khadra, the DJ duo popularly known as SimiHaze.

Many have already seen him with Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jordyn Woods in the past.

Fai also hangs out with Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, and just some of Kylie Jenner's circle of friends.

If Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra are really dating, then it's good for her. It's time she moves on from her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Here are the three reasons why Kylie Jenner should finally move on.

Travis Scott Can't Commit

In one song, he raps, "Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate. I took a chance, it's a lot to take."

The song only means that the rapper doesn't want to settle down yet, and the reality star really wants to. After all, she had already expressed wanting a few more babies and simply just wants to be a mom and stay home all day.

Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater

Scott was accused of being unfaithful after Kylie found out several "overly friendly DMs" between him and other women he has been talking to while he was on tour.

It's time for Kylie Jenner to find a man who would want to have the same thing as she has, or else she'll be miserable with her millions of money with Stormi alone.

Their Different Lifestyles

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were still dating when she got pregnant with their daughter. But they only stayed together for the sake of Stormi.

A source told Hollywood Life that Scott was getting antsy about not going out more now that her daughter was getting older.

Apparently, the rapper wants to live a life that he has afforded and be out.

"Though Kylie is young and wants to go out herself, she is also a wonderful mother and wants to live her life as a family," something that Travis Scott doesn't want at the moment.

