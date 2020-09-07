Savage Troll? Kristin Cavallari Takes Funny Shot at Ex-Husband Jay Cutler With Bikini Snap

Kristin Cavallari is really over her past relationship that she's making fun about it. Or, she just wants to troll her public naysayers?

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the woman behind "Uncommon James" posted a picture of herself in a sizzling bikini. She's not alone on the post since she was also with Justin Anderson, her hairstylist.

To introduce her hairstylist to her followers, she unknowingly (or knowingly!) dissed her failed relationship with Jay Cutler. It can be remembered that they filed for divorce earlier this 2020.

" Longest relationship of my life," Cavallari captioned the post.

It might not mean anything, or something, who knows? Anderson backed her up and appeared oblivious to what she was implying.

He shared a snap of them as well and captioned it with: "She tried to say she wasn't in the mood for a picture... cavallari, calm down."

Obviously, the two are the best of buddies, but it is worth noting that the hairstylist is engaged to boyfriend Austin "Scott" Rhodes.

Could Kristin Cavallari be a little bit jealous? Is she having some regrets now that Jay Cutler is said to be moving on with Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren? After all, the timing is suspect.

Cavallari's post was shared the same day Cutler addressed these dating rumors. Not that she has anything to be jealous about, with Cutler showing a picture of his beloved mini-cow and saying she is the only lady in his life.

With a new lady or no lady, it is not impossible for Cutler to be over and done with his relationship with Cavallari -- and vice versa.

Cavallari also recently seemingly shared what she feels about her divorce. She said that she feels like herself once more -- can breathe and relax and take each day as it comes. It was a relief for her not to be always so panicky about the future, which she had been experiencing for several years.

"This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I'm enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I'm not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I've driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey," Kristin Cavallari told Us Weekly when the magazine asked what she's feeling. The interview was after she and Cutler announced their divorce.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce in April to the shock of their fans. They cited irreconcilable differences, although it is not clear what these are. Plus, there were no reports of their marriage troubles in the past. They have three children together, 2 boys and 1 girl.

READ MORE: Beyonce Instagram: 3 Queen Bey IG Posts That Scream SEXY!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles