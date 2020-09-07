Hollywood Beauty Secret: Coconut Oil as Makeup Remover?

Hollywood stars who wear heavy makeup whenever they are in the spotlight also spend a lot of time getting rid of them. Well, except for personalities like Khloe Kardashian and Emma Stone since they found magic in coconut oil!

Through the years, makeup removers have been life and skin savers to those who want to feel flawlessly clean after a long day of makeup use. They come in different shapes and sizes, some of them are liquid while others are soap-like.

However, whatever packaging they may come from, nothing beats the power of coconut oil.

Coconut oil in the Philippines, Thailand and other tropical countries is not a product of sorcery or whatsoever. It is just that it can really dethrone chemically-formulated makeup removers from celebrities' vanity desks with its natural but powerful components.

How Come Coconut Oil Is the New Makeup Remover?

Compared with chemical removers, coconut oil is natural and skin-friendly. It has saturated fatty acids, which helps in removing the makeup from the skin while leaving nutrients afterward.

Since this is also anti-bacterial and anti-yeast, one can be sure that no toxins will ever enter through the pores once again. Thus, it can prevent clogged pores and the occurrence of pimples.

Furthermore, coconut oil in the Philippines and other countries in Asia has been used by a lot of people as natural sunscreen. It lasts even longer than any product and is a much cheaper option that can save the skin and pocket.

Coconut oil is organic, unrefined and cold-pressed, which is why some chemical makeup removers are already using it as their products' base ingredient.

With that said, coconut oil is up to become the next big thing in the beauty industry, and celebrities have been suggesting it to other stars, too!

Celebrities Already Tried Coconut Oil's Miracle

Because of the coconut oil in the Philippines and other parts of the world, Hollywood celebrities luckily found a natural makeup remover with a safe detergent effect.

Khloe Kardashian, one of the most influential members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, uses a wide range of expensive makeup sets. But when it comes to removing them off her face, coconut oil remains the best for her skin.

Before going to bed, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star holds her beauty ritual using a gel cleanser first to dry out her breakouts before using an all-natural product from her dermatologist. After that, she lifts the ever magical coconut oil, and there it is -- a cleaner face for Khloe before completing her skincare routine.

Meanwhile, Emma Stone revealed in an interview with Vogue that coconut oil is the secret behind her fresh-looking face after makeup use.

"I'm allergic to everything so I just use extra virgin olive oil on my skin because I know it won't cause a reaction. At night, I take off my makeup with coconut oil," she shared.

The power of coconut oil has been proven through the years, and everyone should opt to use it from this day forward!

