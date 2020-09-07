The Truth Why Chrissy Teigen Got a Botox While Pregnant -- Revealed

Before getting slammed by online trolls, Chrissy Teigen revealed why she has decided to get a botox while pregnant with her third child.

The "Cravings" cookbook author shared that she did not get the procedure for aesthetic purposes. Instead, it is to deal with her "pregnancy headaches."

"I get really really bad pregnancy headaches," Teigen wrote on Twitter. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency, something doctor terms. anyhow man it's just so bad but I see the light finally."

Despite her explanation, Chrissy's post gained mixed reactions from the public, as others criticized her for endangering her baby.

"I adore you, and I am not shaming you in anyway. When you put it out there that you are having treatments done while pregnant, I wouldn't share that. Just too personal and too many haters. Maybe wait til after it's done and share to help others?" one Twitter user wrote.

Some supported the former supermodel's decision and attest to the benefits of the treatment on pregnancy migraines.

"Botox for migraines was literally a life changing experience for me. I now yell at everyone that Botox is the best invention in the world and drag people who condemn it for cosmetic purposes. Without it as a cosmetic procedure we wouldn't have it as a migraine treatment," one fan responded.

Meanwhile, one user is curious about the botox procedure and asked Teigen for "more info" regarding Botox and migraines, to which she replied: "Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life-changing."

Chrissy Teigen Had a Breast Surgery While Pregnant with Third Child

This is not the first time that the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model kept it real about her surprise pregnancy.

Last month, the "Lip Sync Battle" host spoke about how she and husband John Legend discovered her latest pregnancy.

On Twitter, a fan asked the soon-to-be-mother of three if she knew that she was expecting a baby before going into surgery to remove her breast implants.

In a lengthy response, Teigen gladly explained her side to set the record straight.

Teigen mentioned that she did the protocol like getting a pregnancy test before undergoing surgery, and the result is negative.

However, a few weeks after the procedure, Teigen decided to take another pregnancy test, and to her surprise, the result was positive.

She recalled feeling scared the moment she knew that she was pregnant.

"So the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3 am to do Good Morning America. I woke up with him and was like, man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed... I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure," Chrissy added.

The TV personality even joked about praying to the "boob surgery gods that everything would be okay."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Surprising Pregnancy Reveal

The power couple had a creative way of revealing the surprising news.

It came after the Chriss Teigen made their pregnancy reveal in her husband's new music video for the song "Wild."

During the final shot, Teigen was spotted wearing a sheer white dress as she cradled her stomach while showing the baby bump.

