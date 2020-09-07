Gisele Bundchen Instagram: 5 Sexiest IG Snaps of Tom Brady's Wife

Gisele Bundchen's Instagram is proof why the model is still one of the sexiest women alive.

Not to mention, she has pretty much a swell married life. So good that even though the pandemic is wreaking havoc into many families, Gisele feels secure about her family's health, including his husband Tom Brady's.

Gisele is not just sexy because she got curves though. She does not even have to bare her skin for people to admire her beauty. She got a personality and an even sexier outlook in life -- must be all the yoga she's doing!

Below are three of the sexiest snaps from Gisele Bundchen's Instagram that could inspire you to take care of yourself, too.

Gisele Hits the Waves Like a Pro...Model

Back arched, face turned up the right way, and hands strongly holding onto her board: Gisele is the epitome of sexy on the picture she recently shared. It was a throwback photo since she captioned it with "Take me Back!" -- a popular caption these days for people wishing they can go back outdoors and have fun.

It was not the fact that she was in a red-hot bikini that did it for us, though. She just looked so sleek on her board while going to the ocean! We would look wet ducks when we attempted the same.

Gisele Bundchen Breathes and the World Looks Prettier

On the second picture in Gisele Bundchen's Instagram, the 40-year-old mom looked pretty and sexy even though she's in a regular shirt. With her neck so elongated and her hair tied into a messy bun, Tom Brady's wife smelled a flower, savouring the scent.

Her capture revealed it was her starting the day with a deep breathe. She looked effortlessly gorgeous even though it was supposed to be early morning.

Gisele Bundchen Nude But Classy

This third photo on Gisele Bundchen's Instagram is the only picture of her in nude. But she looks so classy!

The tattoo on her left shoulder blade read "All is Love," and it just completes the photo so well. With messy hair and nothing on, looking lazily at the camera, Gisele stunned with her sexiness.

MORE Gisele Please!

According to Hollywood Life, like the majority of NFL stars, Tom Brady is a little bit on a tight spot given that the new season is starting in a few days while the COVID-10 pandemic is still present and raging on. Moreover, the 2020 campaign will be Brady's debut season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For two decades, Brady was with the New England Patriots as their quarterback.

"Bundchen, however, is fine with it, because she trusts Brady to know what is healthy and dangerous for him. He has had many conversations with Gisele, and she is more than confident that he is taking all protocols seriously and is getting tested constantly and he has his family's well-being at the forefront," a source revealed to Hollywood Life.

"A few years ago, Tom's mother was sick [with breast cancer], so he recognizes that he has to do a few things differently to protect his family, but he is doing it," the source added.

Meanwhile, Gisele is also busy with her family and with making sure she's healthy. She has not missed one bit on keeping herself fit even if she has retired a bit from modeling! Or it could be her genes -- to think she delivered two babies into this world!

If you want to be further inspired, enjoy two more of her sexy snaps without descriptions, because truly, none is needed!

READ MORE: Savage Troll? Kristin Cavallari Takes Funny Shot at Ex-Husband Jay Cutler With Bikini Snap

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles