Spotted KISSING! Jacob Elordi Cheated on Zendaya for Kaia Gerber?

It's over between Jacob Elordi and Zendaya because fans spotted the "Kissing Booth" star with another woman just a few hours ago.

The photos that has left no doubts on the relationship between the two "Euphoria" co-stars was forever ago, as now the cards on the table have changed.

Jacob Elordi and model Kaia Gerber have been pictured holding hands in New York City, as they wandered around the city on Monday, and fans said that they were "definitely dating."

"Jacob Elordi and Kaia gerber are dating everyone wtfghkjgdj.." said @himhimmmmn on Twitter.

The two continued to spark further dating rumors after a Twitter account claimed they saw the pair kissing in Washington Square Park that same day.

Twitter user @surrealing said, "legitimately was just sitting next to jacob elordi and kaia gerber in washington square park and they r definitely dating, and i definitely made them uncomfortable w my staring."

On September 1, Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber were spotted having dinner in Malibu just two days before the brunette bombshell celebrated her 19th birthday.

A source who spoke to E! News said that the pair have been spending time together lately but have been friends for years.

At that time, the source confirmed that the pair are "just friends."

"Jacob definitely is interested in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there."

They added, "They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests."

The source revealed that even Kaia's family "adores" the Australian hunk.

During their outing, Kaia wore a black top, denim jeans, and brown boots, while the "Euphoria" actor wore a graphic tee, jeans, and white sneakers. The two were pictured wearing masks as they left the restaurant.

Meanwhile, another source revealed that Cindy Crawford's model daughter Is just "keeping things friendly for now, but there is a flirtation between the two."

The 19-year-old even reportedly told some of her friends that she's single "and is only having fun and hanging out with people."

However, fans started speculating that Jacob Elordi cheated on his rumored girlfriend, Zendaya. Fans of the pair wondered why Jacob has only one place in the world where he takes all his girlfriends since he took Kaia to the same place where he also took Zendaya - a flea market.

More Zendaya-Jacob fans have accused the actor of cheating.

Twitter user @IIMAGINE said, "Jacob Elordi be like 'i know a place' and then take you where he's taken every girl he's ever dated."

However, the "private romance" between Jacob Elordi and Zendaya may seem to have come to an end sometime in 2020, despite not officially confirming they were a couple.

Sources once told E! that they started as "close friends" but later on "became romantic" after filming the first season of "Euphoria."

Elle reported that their secret romance might have waned off in February, just before starting dating Kaia Gerber.

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi didn't even spend the quarantine together.

