Angelina Jolie DESPERATE: Jolie Engages in Taboo Act Out of Brad Pitt Jealousy?

Angelina Jolie is reportedly taking severe measures due to her alleged loathing against ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jolie's house staff are said to be afraid of what's happening behind closed doors as the "Maleficent" star has a spooky "chamber of horrors."

"No one bothers her in this chamber of horrors because they're still asleep, and the maids are a little scared."

Sources told Globe that the actress has some sort of voodoo rituals, saying, "Angie's deeply rooted in the spiritual side of things, with a bit of magic and voodoo thrown in."

The actress-turned-director said to have a "meditation room" where all the spooky things happen.

"She's got an altar, candles, incense, and all kinds of paraphernalia, including bowls of potpourri, jars of powders and bottles of elixirs."

The snitch further said that Jolie is sometimes awake at 4 AM and will sit in the candlelight as she waits for the sun to come up.

Aside from the materials she uses, Jolie also reportedly "chants mantras to do de-stress and clear out toxicity."

"She's practicing an ancient form of yoga for balance and endurance. Plus, she's got handbooks, oils, and potions and wears a love amulet," the insider dished.

News of Angelina Jolie doing crazy things comes after revealing that Brad Pitt is seeing a 27-year-old model from Germany who looks exactly like the actress.

The former power couple is still in the middle of a custody battle four years after deciding that their marriage wasn't working.

Their divorce is dubbed as one of the nastiest divorces in Hollywood history.

The Sunday Mail revealed that Angelina Jolie was furious after finding out that Brad Pitt was dating Poland-born model Nicole Poturalski, who is not even half his age.

According to the publication, the 45-year-old hit the roof after discovering that her former husband brought his new flame to their vineyard estate in the South of France.

Chateau Miraval has a massive significance on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, as it was the place they tied the knot in 2014 in front of their kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

A source told The Sunday Mail, "Angie is furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low."

They added, "She was highly hopeful they could dial down the intensity after a terrible summer of fighting, but now that's totally off the table."

The "Tomb Raider" actress is said to be grossed out that the "Ad Astra" star is frolicking around Europe publicly with "this girl," instead of keeping a private and dignified cover on his vulgar love life.

"The fact he's taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate. However, Brad wants to cut it," the insider revealed.

"This will make it even harder for them to see eye-to-eye about anything and has taken them to a whole new low that nobody imagined possible."

Early last month, the "Changeling" star filed a request to replace the private judge mediating their split terms.

It sparked an outburst of name-calling and leaked stories from both of their camps.

Pitt's allies think the divorce is being dragged out unnecessarily, thinking that his ex-wife is making his life "hell" for years.

