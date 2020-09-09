The Trial of the Chicago 7: Release Date, Plot & Why It's Worth Watching

Three weeks before the U.S. presidential election, the political drama film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" is set to arrive on Netflix along with other much-awaited original movies.

Directed and scripted by renowned filmmaker and Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, the movie is based on the real life story of seven protest organizers -- Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, David Dellinger, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, John Froines, and Lee Weine -- during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Dubbed as the Chicago 7, they were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot relating to the anti-Vietnam War and the violent protest between the National Guard and police.

This was also considered as one of the most notorious incidents in U.S. history.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" Cast

Aside from the critically acclaimed director, the movie also features a power cast, which includes Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, British actor Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Golden Globe winner Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, and Tony Award winner Eddie Redmayne.

The famous British actor and theatre director, Mark Rylance, is set to appear in the film as William Kunstler, the radical lawyer who defended the Chicago 7 during their five-month trial.

Other casts include Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, Noah Robbins, Danny Flahery, Ben Shenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg and many more.

Release Date

In July, the streaming giant took to Twitter to confirm the release date of "The Trial of the Chicago 7," which will debut on October 16.

"Will never get over the big hair energy in these first look photos from THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7. The latest from writer/director Aaron Sorkin, detailing the trial that followed the protests at the '68 Democratic National Convention, is on Netflix globally October 16," the official site read.





The latest from writer/director Aaron Sorkin, detailing the the trial that followed the protests at the '68 Democratic National Convention, is on Netflix globally 16 October. Will never get over the big hair energy in these first look photos from THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7.The latest from writer/director Aaron Sorkin, detailing the the trial that followed the protests at the '68 Democratic National Convention, is on Netflix globally 16 October. pic.twitter.com/sZtKKAU9Pb — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 22, 2020

Prior to it's Netflix debut, the said movie was supposed to be released on September 25 in theaters under Paramount Pictures; however, due to the global pandemic, the rights were sold to the streaming giant.

According to Deadline, Netflix was able to close the deal amounting to $56 million.

Furthermore, Los Angeles-based production Cross Creek Pictures covered the previous financial commitments of "The Trial of the Chicago 7" while CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal.

Steven Spielberg Was First Chosen as the Director for "The Trial of Chicago 7"

Initially, the award-winning director first wrote the screenplay in 2007 with the intention of Steven Spielberg directing the movie.

Unfortunately, due to budget concerns and after the 2007 Writers Guild of America strike, Spielberg was forced to drop out as "The Trial of Chicago 7's" director.

Aside from the political drama film, the streaming giant released some of the biggest Netflix original movies schedules this fall.

This includes comedy-drama "Emily in Paris" starring Lily Collins and Samuel Arnold, comedy film "The 40-Year-Old-Version," and the much-awaited horror drama series "The Haunting of Bly Manor" directed by Mike Flanagan.

