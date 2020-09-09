BLACKPINK to Star in Netflix's First's K-Pop Documentary

After successfully collaborating with Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez, the popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK is set to star in their own documentary show on Netflix.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that they get to dive on their first-ever original K-Pop documentary and it will feature this generation's most-popular all-girl group.

BLACKPINK is South Korea's biggest all-girl group managed by YG Entertainment. They started in 2016 and popularized the songs "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "Kill This Love," "Boombayah," and "How You Like That."

In a Twitter post, Netflix said that the documentary entitled: "BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky," will be available for streaming this coming October 14, 2020.

The 1 hour and 17-minute docu-film was directed by Caroline Suh, who also directed Netflix docuseries "Salt Fat Acid Heat" and produced by RadicalMedia.

"BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky - an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups - premieres in your area on October 14!" Netflix wrote.

Netflix promised to give fans and views an all-access to the journey and rise of BLACKPINK tracing back from their early beginnings. It also includes never-before-seen footage of Jisso, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa's audition, training days, and exclusive interviews.

In a statement, Netflix said that the documentary film culminated at the epic performance of the group during the 2019 Coachella.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK also expressed excitement to debut their first documentary appearance on Netflix.

In the same statement released by Netflix, BLACKPINK said: "We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years."

Netflix also announced that on October 14, Jisso, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa would become Netflix profile icons - or the photos in the default home screen to choose whose user is watching on the platform.





Twitter Reacts

Meanwhile, fans could not help but rejoice to BLACKPINK's new documentary film and expressed their excitement to watch the journey to success of their idols.

"Thank you for making this happen! This will shed a light on the biggest girl group in the world to a broader audience, and I'm so happy for the pinks and everyone involved. BLINKS will certainly be tuning in!" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Can't believe Blackpink went from watching Netflix all day to having their own Netflix documentary," another one added.

Meanwhile, others are already expressed their excitement to see behind-the-scene clips from the group's studio recordings, rehearsals, and Coachella performance.

October is for BLACKPINK

October will surely be a big month for BLACKPINK and their fans called "Blinks." Aside from the Netflix documentary film, they will also release their first full-length Korean-language album on October 2, 2020.

"The Album" will include the group's collaboration with Lady Gaga called "Sour Candy," and the recently released song "Ice Cream," in collaboration with Selena Gomez.

According to reports, even months before the album release, BLACKPINK's first album already sold more than 800,000 physical copies in global pre-orders, which could make them the best-selling album in Korea in 2020.

