Scott Disick WHO? Sofia Richie Spotted In PDA With Another Man After Jaden Smith Outing

Sofia Richie moves on FAST! Just a few days before her outing with ex-boyfriend Jaden Smith, she was spotted with another male companion for an evening rendezvous.

The daughter of Lionel Richie was seen dining at the celebrity-favorite restaurant, Nobu Malibu, with close friend Andrew Beyer.

Sofia wore a simple plain white tee with dark denim and a black handbag, while her companion was also wearing a casual plain white tee, jacket, and black jeans.

Though they wore protective masks following the current safety guidelines, the pair exited the restaurant hand-in-hand. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail also showed that their masks were still in place when they shared a good night kiss.

They, unfortunately, went their separate journeys home.

Sofia Richie and Andrew Beyer's dinner outing came just two days the blonde model was seen canoodling with her long-time friend and ex-boyfriend Jaden Smith on Malibu beach.

The pair sparked romance rumors once again after being seen holding hands and hugging as they were in the water.

An insider told Extra, "They were laughing and joking and looked very intimate."

"Sofia sat on the sand with her arms around Jaden, hugging him tightly, after they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. They only had eyes for each other."

Another tipster spoke to E! Newsand revealed that Sofia and Jaden spent the entire day and night together.

"They stayed for several hours and left together in a Sprinter van. Sofia was in a great mood and never stopped smiling."

"She seems to be having a lot of fun and is very happy."

Afterward, the source said the pair went back to a friend's home but emphasized that they were both smiling and very flirty.

As per E! News, Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith dated when they were in their teens, but they separated in 2013.

However, it's unclear if the two are back together, as they have no commented on several reports.

Sofia Richie's beach day with an old flame follows after her breakup with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, Scott Disick. The two dated for three years and has recently just called it quits.

An insider revealed, "They have been off and on for two months. Sofia pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up."

"But Scott officially called it off recently, and they are no longer speaking."

According to Extra's insider, the reason for their split is due to their age difference, as it is about 15 years.

The 37-year-old is said to be in a much different place than the 22-year-old. Scott wants a more quiet lifestyle, likes to focus on his kids, and his investment business, while Sofia is too young to settle down.

More recently, Scott Disick and the mother of his kids Kourtney Kardashian have been spending a lot of time together.

Scott and Kourtney enjoyed some quality time with their son Reign. The trio reportedly took a boat trip over the holiday weekend.

The dad-of-four documented the outing on his Instagram story, while the Poosh CEO documented her Labor Day weekend getaway in her own Instagram photo.

