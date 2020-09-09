COVID-19 Trolls: Kaley Cuoco Drops Big Bang on Face Mask Critics

Kaley Cuoco is not one to sit around waiting for the pandemic to be over before continuing with her life. With that said, she decided to go to the gym for her workout and wore a mask since it would be an enclosed space.

Wearing a mask while working out has turned off a lot of people from going to the gym, though. Cuoco is not one of them.

Not only that, but she also has no chill for those who dared to shame her for wearing a mask. To each is own, but Cuoco said that it is not about that. It is about making sure she and all the other people in the enclosed area will be safe from each other. After all, it is hard to know which ones are infected with the deadly virus -- it's never too safe.

Kaley's Workout

The "Big Bang Theory" actress posted a video of herself doing a jump rope workout in a gym and captioned it with an inspirational message: "Jump It Out. My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music!"

It was meant to be inspiring, at least. However, some people did not take it that way. They viewed it as an opportunity to shame the actress. While wearing a mask in the gym is uncomfortable, they could just have asked the actress if she truly felt comfortable wearing one instead of undermining her decision.

Instead of focusing on her impeccable form and fighting spirit (because it's so easy to let yourself go during a pandemic!), some commenters thought of highlighting her "ignorance."

"You're wearing a mask because why?" one Instagram critic said.

"You don't need a mask when you workout :)," wrote another commenter.

Another one wrote, "Don't use mask to exercise. CO2. Nice going."

Others simply said "take off the mask!" -- which can be so much more infuriating if the receiver did not like being told what to do, regardless of its intention.

Nothing Wrong With It!

Cuoco knows she's not wrong in her decision to wear a mask, though.

"For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I'm in an enclosed space around others, which I was," Kaley wrote, addressing the negative comments. "I'm protecting myself and everyone around me. That's why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing."

Cuoco did not have to defend herself at all, as other followers were willing to come to her rescue. One even lengthily explained that it is not wrong to use a mask when working out. It all depends on the wearer, whether he or she can take it while working out.

"Wearing a mask is not dangerous if you listen to your body. Kaley will likely feel a lot fitter after exercising like this once she can train without wearing a mask. It's like athletes doing altitude training. She is being a responsible citizen, it's a shame more people can't be!!" the commenter wrote, quite emotionally.

Another said that if Cuoco was having a hard time with her mask on while jumping rope, she personally would have stopped. Note that when Arnold Schwarzenegger left his gym because it was not enforcing members to wear masks, he was deemed a hero and not bashed.

Ariana Grade essentially did the same.

The follower was not wrong. The verdict is still out there whether a mask is strictly necessary in gyms, but there seems to be experts backing the need to do so -- with precautions of course.

