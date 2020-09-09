'Borat 2' Filming? Sasha Baron Cohen Leaks Major Secret!

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is back as "Borat 2" is in the works!

The comedy film, where Cohen played as the Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, was an instant hit in 2006 after it grossed $265 million worldwide.

"Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" earned the British actor an Oscar nomination for the best-adapted screenplay. He also bagged the Golden Globe award for best performance.

After more than a decade, the blockbuster comedy movie is now ready for its sequel.

According to Collider, "Borat 2" is done shooting "and even screened for a select few industry types."

Moreover, the outlet also claimed that it is Cohen's "secret project" after he was caught filming on the streets of Los Angeles last month.

"Borat 2" Release Date

Producers and executives were mum about the release date of the much-awaited sequel.

Many speculate that it will be released sometime around the end of the year or might be weeks before the U.S. national election in November in hopes of reaching a younger audience.

In terms of distribution, the outlet suggested that "Borat 2" might be handled by streaming giants such as Netflix or HBO Max.

"It's unclear who is paying for the sequel, but it wouldn't surprise us if Borat 2 was being financed by a deep-pocketed streamer. After all, 20th Century Fox released the first film, but the Disney-owned studio is unlikely to be prioritizing R-rated comedies in the midst of the pandemic," Collider noted. "The film was based on pre-existing IP created by Cohen, so it's also possible that he has retained ownership over the character and is free to do with it as he pleases."

What To Expect From "Borat 2"

Described as "Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen," one source revealed that the sequel would follow the-now famous Kazakh journalist trying to go incognito by pretending to be someone else to interview people.

Meanwhile, Film Stage claimed that "Borat 2" will include interesting issues like the global pandemic and the association of U.S. President Donald Trump to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Trump and Epstein's relationship and the coronavirus, all figure into the main narrative with cameos from Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and more best left unspoiled," the outlet noted.

In addition, the same report also pointed out that one of the cameos "could potentially derail a political career" and spark a backlash from the public, as well as lawsuits.

The success of his 2006 film has allowed the 48-year-old actor to land iconic roles such as the mockumentary comedy film "Bruno" directed by Larry Charles, the 2012 political satire comedy film "The Dictator" where he portrayed Admiral General Aladeen, and action comedy film "Grimsby."

In his previous interview with The Daily Telegraph in 2007, the multi-talented Sacha Baron Cohen hinted that he would be retiring from his Borat character.

"When I was being Ali G and Borat, I was in character sometimes 14 hours a day, and I came to love them, so admitting I am never going to play them again is quite a sad thing," he said at the time.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Accused of 'Torturing' Household Staff [RUMOR]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles