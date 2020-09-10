Emmys 2020 Prediction: 3 Reasons Why 'Watchmen' Will Win 'Oustanding Limited Series'

Unlike other nominees, "Watchmen" went through a lot of issues due to its second series. However, those problems were not enough to stop it from becoming the top pick in our Emmys 2020 prediction for Oustanding Limited Series.

A few months ago, the Emmy Awards unveiled the whopping numbers of nominations for "Watchmen." Some of the acknowledgments include Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Cast for a Limited Series, Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Regina King), and Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Jeremy Irons).

The HBO superhero TV series grabbed 26 nominations in total, the most for any show in the Emmys 2020. It also surpassed hundreds of other programs on the same platform and even Netflix.

It is worth noting that "Watchmen" indeed created a massive gap over its competitors. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (20 nominations), "Succession" (18), "Ozark" (18), "Schitt's Creek" (15), and "The Mandalorian" (15) completed the top shows with the most nominations.

Although all the series has its magic and story, "Watchmen" is better than anything else. In this Emmys 2020 prediction piece, we take a look why:

"Watchmen" Is a Record-Breaker

"Watchmen" is making history in the Emmys.

For instance, it broke the 2013 record of "American Horror Story: Asylum." Seven years ago, the limited series only got 17 nominations.

Now, "Watchmen" beat the record with 26.

Out of the said 17 nominations, the Asylum bagged two wins: "Outstanding Sound Editing For A Miniseries, Movie, or a Special" and "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie" (James Cromwell).

Since "Watchmen" has over 20 recognitions, there is a huge possibility that it would break the record of "Game of Thrones" for most wins (12) in a single year.

With all the nominations it got, it is safe to say that "Watchmen" has become the best limited series this year after wowing the Emmys governing body and the viewers.

"Watchmen" Series Gave Justice To the Comics

The adaptation of the famous graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons is undoubtedly one of the best in recent memory.

Since it is the only comic book that made its way to TIME's list of 100 great novels, people had high expectations on "Watchmen" before it was even released. Fortunately, the TV series did not disappoint -- not even a bit.

Taking place 30 years after the events of the comic, "Watchmen" literally breathe life to the characters in the most astounding way. For example, it perfectly depicted the alternate history of the 20th century, where Comedian and Dr. Manhattan helped America win the Vietnam War.

"Watchmen" did not twist anything from the comics, choosing to show the story the comics told its readers decades ago.

"Watchmen" Highlights Current Events

Out of all the limited series nominees, only "Watchmen" has hair-raising scenes about American racism that resonates well with the current happenings in the world.

The series has its own way of delivering stories of inequality that also leave lessons to the viewers. Although it focuses on America's alternate history, it also shouts fairness and impartiality to the modern world.

Indeed, among this category's slate of superior nominees, "Watchmen" ranks as the best in our Emmys 2020 prediction.

READ MORE: Emmys 2020 Prediction: Why Zendaya Deserves To Win 'Outstanding Lead Actress' Award

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles