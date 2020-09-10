How Beyonce Celebrates 39th Birthday Like a True Queen!

No coronavirus global pandemic could stop Beyonce from celebrating her 39th birthday like a true Queen. Despite the ongoing health crisis worldwide, Queen Bey managed to celebrate this milestone in a lowkey but a super lavish way.

The "Brown Skin Girl" singer turned a year older on September 4, 2020. To kick off the celebration, Beyonce posted a throwback photo of herself on her website.

"IT'S VIRGO SEASON," Beyonce wrote, alongside an adorable baby photo of herself, where looks exactly like her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

"I want to thank everyone for the birthday love and beautiful birthday wishes!" she added.

But the festivities did not end on a single website post. Beyonce took her celebration in the middle of the sea as she sails to Croatia with the whole family, including husband Jay-Z and kids Blue Ivy, eight and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Luxury Yacht Party

Based on the photos obtained by TMZ, the Carters' were spotted aboard a luxury vessel called Lana near Cavtat in Croatia. The 107-meters long superyacht fits Beyonce's Queen status as it could be rented for a whopping $2 million per week.

The megayacht, longer than a football field, boasts luxury amenities like eight en-suite staterooms, seven VIP rooms, a master suite, a pool on deck, a theater, and a spa.

Queen Bey and the family also managed to adhere to the coronavirus protocols as the luxury yacht can only accommodate 12 guests on top of the 34-person crew.

In one photo, the "Black Parade" singer could be seen donning a blue-and-white patterned top paired with a straw hat, gold hoop earrings, and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness gave juicy details on Beyonce's festive birthday celebration. Aside from sailing on a jaw-dropping vessel, the family also made some quick stops as part of Queen Bey's party.

"The Carters celebrated Beyoncé's birthday with a sailing trip on the Adriatic Sea along the coast of Croatia. They spent most of their time on the superyacht, Lana, anchored in the Dubrovnik Riviera," the source told E! News.

The eagle-eyed observer added that the whole family also took a smaller boat and headed to the heart-shaped island of Galesnjak for a birthday meal.

"They made a few trips to shore where they took photos of the coast and each other. They all had a great time," the source added.

Birthday Greetings

Aside from the epic birthday festivities, Queen Bey also received birthday greetings and wishes from some of her close friends, including former Destiny's Child bandmates.

In an Instagram post, Kelly Rowland shared a candid photo of herself and Beyonce saying: "To my one who knows me, sometimes better than I know myself! YOU already know... Forever and ever, babe! Happy Birthday, Love."

Meanwhile, Michelle Williams marked Beyonce's birthday with a throwback black-and-white photo of her friend and reflected on her hardwork to be able to get where she is today.

"You worked super hard, and you are truly who you've always wanted to be!! I'm so honored to not only know who you've wanted to be as an artist and to experience that with you but an even greater joy to see the woman, sister and friend you continue to be!" Williams wrote.

