Twitter Savagely Trolls Travis Scott McDonald's Meal on Launch Day

The much-awaited day of Travis Scott McDonald's meal launch finally arrived, and fans did not just line up on the food chain to get a taste of the rapper... we mean, the rapper-inspired burger meal.

After weeks of hyping up on social media, McDonald's finally launched the Travis Scott Meal on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

As expected, the meal includes the 28-year-old rapper's favorite burger meal combo composed of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, medium fries with BBQ dipping sauce, and a Sprite, all for $6. According to McDonald's, this combo is Travis' favorite meal while growing up in Houston.

Since the special meal will be available from September 8 to October 4, 202, McDonald's is encouraging buyers to make sure to say that Cactus Jack sent you - in reference to Travis' record label's famous phrase. The food chain is also encouraging customers to shout "It's lit!" after ordering.

Because of this, Twitter users savagely trolled the "SICKO MODE" rapper during the launch day of his collaboration with McDonald's.

One Twitter user posted footage of himself while ordering via Drive-Thru and telling the crew that Cactus Jack sent him. However, the crew on the voice teleprompter confusedly reply with "What's that?"

pic.twitter.com/rl4W6hYvt1 Apparently saying “Cactus Jack sent me” at McDonalds doesn’t work for the Travis Scott meal @YoungMantis2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, some are also pleaded on how the combo went out and said that the meal is worth the $6 price tag.

"All in all, this meal was a masterpiece, nothing short of a letdown and quite honestly, the best meal collaboration of all 2020. Travis, you've outdone yourself again," one Twitter user wrote.

"FIRST BITE I WAS KIND OF LIKE "ALRIGHT!" BUT HALFWAY THROUGH THE BURGER, I WAS LIKE "ITS LIT!" SPILLED SOME KETCHUP ON MY SHIRT IM GONNA NEED A TIDE PEN "STRAIGHT UP," another one added.

One fan noted: "Burger was delicious and different, almost feels like a signature McDonalds taste similar to the big mac but with a hint of sicko sauce, the bacon and mustard gave me Houston fornication, the burger accompanied by sprite gave me GOOSEBUMPS. 8/10"

Others are complaining about why they can't purchase a Travis Scott toy with the meal when a McDonald's advertisement clearly shows a miniature Travis alongside the meal.

Travis Scott x McDonald's Merch

Speaking of the toy, Travis Scott dropped his McDonald's merch, which includes 48 different items like a shirt, jacket, beanie, shorts, pants, socks and other collectables available at Travis Scott's official online store.

The merch also features the rapper's action-figure that everybody is looking for at McDonald's. But the cutest merch on the collection would probably be the 36-inches long Nugget Body Pillow that looks hugable and yummy at the same time.

Travis Scott Mobbed

Aside from the Twitter trend, the rapper also caused a commotion in a McDonald's branch while kicking off the launch of his famous meal.

On Tuesday afternoon. Travis visited a California branch and welcomed by tons of fans screaming his catchphrase "It's lit!"

As he got closer to the crowd, the fans mobbed him, so he was forced to end his Instagram live session on the location.

READ MORE: Goodbye Scott Disick? Sofie Richie Gets Flirty With Jaden Smith at the Beach

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles