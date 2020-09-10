Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Relationship A Publicity For Something Bigger?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have dominated several news headlines because of their relationship revelation.

They first met on the set of "Midnight in The Switchgrass" in March, and because fo the coronavirus pandemic, the production had been put on hold.

Since then, a source confirmed with E! News that Fox and Kelly have been hanging out a lot since the shutdown.

"The downtime has been good for them. They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun."

Fast forward to September, Deadline has confirmed that Machine Gun Kelly was able to land a role alongside iconic actors such as Robert De Niro and John Malkovich for the film, "Wash Me In The River."

As per Deadline, the upcoming film will be a sought-after commodity at the Toronto Film Festival.

Randall Emmett is said to be thrilled to work with De Niro once again and is undoubted "so grateful that he is supporting me as a filmmaker now."

It seems like it has been right timing for Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, that he could nab a role in the upcoming A-list-only film, and of course, having Megan Fox as a girlfriend.

In an interview with "Give Them Lala .. With Randall" in July, Fox recalled finding out that the musician would be part of the role.

"I knew. I could feel that some wild s*** was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what." She added, "I just felt it like, deep in my solar plexus, that something was going to come from that."

According to Machine Gun Kelly, their trailers were directly next to each other in Puerto Rico that he would sometimes wait outside to "catch one glimpse" of Fox.

"She would have to get out of her car," he said, adding, "There were like five steps between the car and the trailer. I would just sit there and hope."

Perhaps Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are really serious about one another.

Fox's outing with the musician confirmed that she and her husband of ten years, Brian Austin Green, had separated. It led to fans wondering if she was dating the singer.

When Machine Gun Kelly dropped the music video for "Bloody Valentine," which stars Megan Fox, people have started to speculate that their romance carried over off-screen.

Green confirmed via his podcast that he and Fox had been separated since 2019.

"I will always love her, and I know she'll always love me, and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool, and it's really special," he said, clarifying that they still want to go on family trips and holidays.

During that time, Green took the opportunity to address rumors that his ex-wife and the musician were "just friends at this point," but he was proven wrong in June when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted kissing and holding hands while leaving a bar in Los Angeles.

A source further said that the two are "getting more serious" because they refer to one another as "boyfriend and girlfriend."

"They're enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection."

Another insider said that Fox's relationship with Kelly is "new and exciting."

