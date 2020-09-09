KUWTK Canceled: 3 Episodes That Should Have Ended 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' For Good

So on Tuesday night, Kim Kardashian (the one who debuted the family's fame) took to social media to announce that they are finally putting an end to "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" after 14 years and 20 seasons.

The reality TV show follows the controversial life of the Kardashian-Jenner family, exposing the dramas in their lives and even sharing the smallest details about their personal lives.

As the family of eight airs their final episode by 2021, let us take a look back on some episodes on why KUWTK should have ended a long time ago.

Meet the Kardashian



During "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" 3rd season, Rob Kardashian and his then-girlfriend, Andrienne Bailon's family met for the first time. The whole crew went on a camping trip initiated by the patriarch, Bruce Jenner.

Before the meet-the-family on Episode 10, Rob tried to warn her sisters about Adrienne's family being conservative, strict, and religious. In short, they are the total opposite of the Kardashian family.

Despite the warning, Rob's sisters embarrassed him through their language of choice. Khloe Kardashian even put the couple on the spot asking explicit questions and crazy sexual remarks in front of Andrienne's parents. The conservative dad had to walk out of the group as he could not take the vulgarity of the Kardashians.

Rob even has to huddle her sisters and mother inside the bus and request them to show respect. The following day, they instantly become nice, showing how fake their personalities are. It only goes to show how toxic and out of control the family is, and should not have been given airtime in the first place.





The Missing Ring



On the season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in 2010, Kim Kardashian went hysterical after losing her $75,000 diamond earrings. The family went on a trip to Bora Bora with Kim's then-boyfriend, Kris Humphries.

The basketball player played a trick on Kim by throwing her into the water, leading her to lose her precious earrings. As Kim is having a breakdown over a lost diamond earring, Kourtney tried to knock her off her senses and savagely commented: "Kim, there's people that are dying." Classic!

This particular episode only shows how materialistic the Kardashians are crying over a lost diamond earring. There are also rumors that this specific episode was faked as the young Kylie Jenner magically found it underneath the ocean in just two minutes.

Kim Explains Fame to North



In Season 16, Kim's eldest daughter North started wondering why there are always tons of photographers in front of their house. The mother-of-four tried to explain the level of their fame, which led to a cringey-moment for the viewers.

"To get very technical - my name is Kim Kardashian, and Daddy is Kanye West. And Daddy is a singer, performer, artist. Mommy has so many talents I can't even begin to name them," Kim told North.

Can you imagine how to poor little girl will react if she finds out this whole fame was brought by her mom's leaked sex tape in the past? Yikes!

READ MORE: 'Money Heist' Season 5 Plot Twist That Will Rock Fans to Its Core

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles