Supermodel Gisele Bundchen Gets Real About 'All-Consuming' Anxiety Attacks

Gisele Bundchen is dealing with her own mental health struggles, but she still chose to help others despite that.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, most people -- even celebrities -- have been struggling physically and mentally. Even the ever-successful supermodel became a victim of the crisis as her emotions started to bottle up again during the quarantine period.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old model posted a photo of herself cuddling up with her dog. While the image touched her followers' hearts, her thoughtful caption made the update even more heartfelt.

"From my own experience, I learned that nothing is permanent. Sometimes a gentle reminder that the bad feelings will eventually go away can work like a beacon of hope," she said. "And sometimes we need a supportive push to help break us out of our vicious cycle of worry."

Although Gisele referred to her attacks as "all-consuming," she made sure to ask for help whenever something became difficult.

After getting real with what she has been feeling, Bundchen took her time to support her followers by urging them to ask for the support of "family, friends, and specialists." She also shared her "breathing and meditation tools" to cope with anxiety.

"The most important thing is to move away from inertia and look for alternatives. Life is our greatest gift-and every day is worth it," she went on.

It was not the first time Bundhen talked about her battle, though.

Gisele Bundchen on Surviving Panic Attacks

In 2018, Gisele penned her memoir titled "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life" where she revealed that she began to have frequent panic attacks back in 2003.

"Things can be looking perfect on the outside, but you have no idea what's really going on," she told People magazine. "I felt like maybe it was time to share some of my vulnerabilities, and it made me realize, everything I've lived through, I would never change, because I think I am who I am because of those experiences."

The Brazilian model also had suicidal thoughts when things inside her head got worse. Per Bundchen, she thought that everything would immediately come to an end if she jumps off her balcony.

From there, she would not have to worry about her feelings anymore. Fortunately, she survived everything and she continues to win the battle against anxiety until now.

Bundchen Teams Up With App for Guided Meditations

A few hours after sharing a wonderful message to her followers, news about the model collaborating with a meditation app emerged.

Her first guided meditation "Hope In Times Of Uncertainty" is Insight Timer's newest project that will help those people who are suffering from anxiety, stress and sleep deprivation.

Per the announcement, Gisele will continue to add free bilingual meditations (English and Portuguese) every month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the said arrangement, Bündchen will use Insight Timer's new in-app live streaming feature to connect live with her followers starting this October. The event will also mark the beginning of Anxiety and Depression Awareness Month.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Girlfriend: Why Bianca Butti Is Known as a 'Johnny Depp Copycat'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles