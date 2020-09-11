'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Looks Unrecognizable After 200+ Days of Being Sober!

Former teen star Shaun Weiss shocked the public with his whole new transformation.

The 42-year-old actor, who starred as hockey goalie Greg Goldberg in the "Mighty Ducks" franchise, looked like a completely different person after he reached over 200 days of sobriety.

To recall, Weiss' mugshot circulated on social media after being arrested for possession of meth in 2017.

Now, he looked unrecognizable while donning a new set pearly white teeth and a fuller face.

"Mighty Ducks" Star Shaun Weiss Surprised Fans With Massive Transformation

In the Facebook page of best pal and "Getting That Girl" actor Drew Gallagher, he posted a before-and-after photo of Weiss and mentioned that he is "thriving" to become a better person.

"His face and mouth feels like "tenderized meat" as he recovers from each oral surgery, but he is feeling blessed to be getting a new set of permanent teeth. His progress has been smooth and steady and he is well over 225 days sober. More pics and video soon," Gallagher wrote.

Moreover, Gallagher provides regular updates about the "Drillbit Taylor" actor's well-being, including the full dental sponsorship he received from Los Angeles-based cosmetic dentist Dr. Gabe Rosenthal.

According to TMZ, the "Heavyweights" star was offered a sponsorship that is valued around $50,000 to $100,000.

Campaign for Sahun Weiss

Earlier this year, Gallagher launched a GoFundMe page for the former teen star to help him raise money for his medical and facility treatment bills.

In a lengthy post, he revealed that he has been helping the actor for three years after suffering from depression following the loss of his parents.

"Before long, Shaun was sleeping on my couch and eventually the streets where he is beaten up and has any belongings stolen almost nightly. I've been fighting to get him through detox, then rehab, and a sober living facility, but it is extremely expensive and usually there are long gaps in availability between each segment. I have bought him multiple vans to live in, one of them was even burnt to the ground by some local meth addicts trying to get even with Weiss. The system is as broken as Shauns mental state," the online donation page read.

Aside from his depression that later led to drug addiction, Shaun also had diabetes that needed "serious ongoing medical attention."

Furthermore, Gallagher made sure that 100 percent of proceeds will go to his treatment and vowed that not a single penny "will be touched by Shaun for drugs."

As of this writing, the "SAVE GOLDBERG Shaun Weiss treatment fund" page has surpassed the goal of $100 and was able to raise almost $15,000.

It isno secret that Shaun Weiss has some run-ins with the law.

Aside from his meth possession, he was also arrested and charged by Marysville police for burglary.

It came after a homeowner in Northern California called the authorities to report "an unknown male inside his garage that did not belong there."

According to the investigation, Weiss made his way through the passenger window by shattering it, He was held on a $52,500 bail.

