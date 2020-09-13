Kim Kardashian Fury! Kim K Posts Lengthy Rant Over SKIMS Controversy

Kim Kardashian fired back at the haters after receiving a wave of backlash over her clothing brand SKIMS.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star recently launched her new maternity line for her shapewear brand, donning different shades and styles for her latest collection.

"What you've been waiting for: @SKIMS Maternity is coming soon! Introducing Maternity SolutionwearTM that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy," Kim wrote on her Instagram alongside a campaign ad of her shapewear.

This was followed by a series of videos on her IG stories explaining that the new products, which will come in nine different colors, will be released on September 16.

Furthermore, the SKIMS maternity collection also includes a one-piece set, separate nursing bras, and full-length leggings and shorts that should give comfort to pregnant women.

"If only there were cute bras like this that was holding you up and snatching you and making you feel better about yourself while you can breastfeed - that would have been everything to me," the reality star mentioned on her IG stories.

Kim Kardashian Slapped With Criticisms

Unfortunately, social media is iffy about the underlying message that encourages pregnant women to slim down during their pregnancy.

"Just let people enjoy their pregnancy without thinking they need to maintain the perfect figure," one user tweeted.

At the same time, another called the idea "stupid" and questioned the need to wear shapewear during pregnancy: "Why the f*** Do pregnant people need Skims? That's so stupid."

Meanwhile, British actress and activist Jameela Jamil took a subtle shot at the reality star shortly after launching the new collection.

She took to Twitter to point out that women should celebrate this stage instead of feeling "embarrassed" and "self-conscious."

"It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason," Jamil shared.

The "Good Place" actress went on and expressed her hope that women "could just normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside."

Kim Kardashian Defends SKIMS Maternity Line

After all the hate, Kim Kardashian responded to the criticisms and defended her maternity shapewear collection.

In a lengthy post on social media, she began her statement by explaining that she knew the struggles of pregnancy, which is why she created the product.

"To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven't been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it's like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not too slim but to support," Kim explained.

The 39-year-old reality star also pointed out that unlike her SKIMS' regular shapewear, the belly part of the new collection doesn't have any slimming technology. It is made up of a thin material that "provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back - and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling."

TV personality and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who is currently pregnant with baby number three, shared her experience wearing SKIMS and mentioned that it supports her belly and helps her feel good about herself.

READ MORE: Louis Vuitton Face Shield? Fashion House Brings COVID-19 Luxury

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles