Emilia Clarke Taken? 'GoT' Star Sparks Dating Rumors With 'Doctor Who' Actor

Emilia Clarke appears to be lucky in the love department this 2020 after reports surfaced that she is dating "Doctor Who" star Matt Smith.

The British actress, who played the titular role of Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones," was spotted out and about with the 37-year-old actor over the weekend.

Clarke and Smith were photographed leaving the posh Russian-inspired restaurant, Bob Bob Ricard. They reportedly followed it up with a romantic evening stroll in London's Soho neighborhood.

The 33-year-old actress looked effortlessly stunning with her messy brunette hair, oversized black coat paired with white flared pants, and high heeled brown boots.

Meanwhile, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee, who played the role of Prince Philip in the Netflix hit historical drama series "The Crown," looked dashing with his casual outfit -- sporting a gray zip up sweater under a white shirt paired with black trousers and black leather boots.

Some History

Both actors appeared in the 2015 science fiction action film "Terminator Genisys" directed by Alan Taylor and written by Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier.

Clarke played the role of the protagonist Sarah Conner. At the same time, Smith portrayed the role of T-5000 known as Alex, alongside Hollywood A-lister Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played Model 101/T-800 -- referred to as "Pops."

Furthermore, the recent sighting of the two came after Matt reportedly split with another British actress Lily James.

Matt Smith Broke Up With Lily James

In December 2019, Smith and the "Downton Abbey" star reportedly called it quits after their five-year relationship.

The Sun cited that the pair hit a rocky patch due to their busy schedules and discomfort over their work.

"Things haven't been right for a while, and a few months ago they decided to finally end it properly," a source revealed to the outlet. "It has been difficult because they have many mutual friends, so hopefully it will all stay civilized. But for now, the relationship is formally off."

Following his split with James, rumors sparked that Matt has a relationship with "The Crown" co-star Claire Foy, who played a Queen Elizabeth II in season 1 and 2.

The two reportedly spent "an increasing amount of time" in North London, per Mail on Sunday. Representatives of the two, however, never addressed the issue.

Did Emilia Clarke Date Assistant Director Tom Turner?

As for the "Voice from the Stone" actress, who is also hailed as Esquire magazine's Sexiest Woman Alive in 2015, she was said to have dated assistant director Tom Turner after they were spotted hanging out in London back in July.

At the time, a source revealed to The Sun that Turner believes there's a future between him and the actress.

"Emilia and Tom have really hit it off. He's already pretty smitten with her and sees a long-term future between them. He's used to hanging out with A-listers because of his job working on high-profile films and his social set."

