Brad Pitt Downfall: Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Someone To Watch Out?

Nicole Poturalski is extremely lucky to have two rich men in her life, Brad Pitt and her husband, Roland Mary.

The "Ad Astra" star is exceptionally crazy about his new girlfriend. The two went to his chateau in the South of France just days after they were spotted making out in public.

They couldn't keep their relationship forever.

"Brad feels Nicole is a breath of fresh air."

Pitt starting a new relationship might feel great for him; after all, he had his ups and downs since he and Angelina Jolie divorced.

Unfortunately, friends of "Oceans 11" star think Nicole Poturalski is just another heartbreaker.

Nicole Poturalski, despite dating Brad Pitt, is still married to the 68-year-old restaurateur. They even share a 7-year-old son named Emil.

The two don't have a traditional setup in their marriage, as they have an agreement to see other people.

27-year-old Poturalski has big aspirations. She grew up in public housing in Germany and moved to Berlin to start a modeling career in her teen years.

According to Life & Style magazine's source, "Having endured a childhood of poverty, she was willing to do almost anything to escape and build a name for herself. And she made it happen."

Poturalski, years later, landed herself on the cover of Elle Magazine for the September 2020 issue.

"Still, she was blown away by Brad's Los Angeles compound and Chateau Miraval. Her husband has money, but Brad's in a different league."

Sources told the publication that though Poturalski claims she loves him for who Pitt is, friends of the actor are convinced that she's only using him for fame.

Since stepping out with Brad Pitt, who has a net worth of $300 million, the Poland-born model is seemingly working her way up from minors to majors.

A few days after her romance with the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" actor made headlines, Poturalski immediately got a "verified" blue check next to her name on Instagram, signaling her status as a genuine public figure.

The source explained, "Nicole wants to take her career to the next level. She's already a relatively successful model in Europe and sets her sights on Hollywood, maybe even acting."

Now that Nicole Poturalski has had a taste of fame and money, all thanks to her boyfriend, the A-lister's friends are afraid that there's simply no going back, as the Oscar winner will be her stepping stone for something bigger.

"After years of battling it out with Angie, no one wants to see Brad get his heart broken again."

Poturalski even made it clear she has "no time for bad energy," which means she doesn't care how furious Angelina Jolie is.

When Pitt brought Poturalski to their Chateau Miraval castle, where he married Angelina Jolie in 2014, the former wife called Pitt "tacky and inappropriate."

An insider told Us Weekly, "Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it's going to get from Angelina."

They added, "He doesn't care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will."

"It grosses her out that he's cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life."

