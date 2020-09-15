Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Back Together -- Virtually

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finally reunited -- but not in a romantic way.

On Monday, Brad and Jen appeared in one frame again after participating in a virtual table read for the 1982 teen drama "Fast Times At Ridgemont High."

The special event finally happened after "insurmountable" technical difficulties forced organizers to postpone it from its original August 21 launch date.

"Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live" is the official title of the virtual table read, and it is set to stream on Thursday, September 17. The hour-long fundraising special will relive scenes from the 1982 film, with an all-star cast reading it. There will also be exclusive messages from "Fast Times" director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Together Again

Cook himself shared a photo of the attendees on his official Instagram account, capturing the rare reunion of the former couple.

This marked the first time that Brad and Jen have been spotted publicly interacting since their reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Award went viral in January 2020.

In the comedian's snap of the call, the 51-year-old "We're The Millers" star cupped her hands and posed for the camera.

Meanwhile, Brad also flaunted his signature smile as he displayed his long blonde locks.

The reunion was expected, though, as Cook previously confirmed to People that the former Hollywood couple would appear on screen together alongside the all-star cast.

"I mean, Jennifer Aniston was lovely, and was so gung-ho," Cook said. "In terms of casting and how we wanted it to come together, there's some expectation of what kind of person should be playing this role or that role, but truly it was about, let's really try to break up the diversity, and let's be unexpected."

Apart from Brad and Jen, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Cook and Penn also appeared with them.

The former couple was married from 2000 to 2005. They have been in talking terms again ever since Angelina Jolie filed for the dissolution of her marriage with the actor in 2016 due to irreconcilable differences.

Brad and Jen reunited during the latter's 50th birthday celebration in 2019. Since then, they became even closer compared to the time when Pitt and Jolie were together.

Currently, the actor has been linked with German model Nicole Poturalski and is said to be enjoying her company.

How "Fast Times" Will Benefit People

All the proceeds from the event will go straight to Sean Penn and Ann Lee's CORE and REFORM Alliance.

CORE currently aims to provide COVID-19 testing and relief services in the U.S. Meanwhile, the REFORM Alliance focuses on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system, as well as protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

The event will stream on CORE's official Facebook page, TikTok account and LiveXLive.

"We're so excited to finally bring you our Fast Times table read in what I must say is the coolest virtual classroom I've ever been in," Cook said in a statement.

