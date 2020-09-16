Goodbye, Britney Spears? Pop Star Ends Career Amid Messy Conservatorship Battle

From "Free Britney" to Goodbye Britney, real quick?

Before her public breakdown in the late 2000s, Britney Spears used to be one of the music industry's top performers. Whether it is for a live concert or a music video, Britney will surely give a jaw-dropping performance.

But nowadays, it looks like the coronavirus global pandemic is not the only thing stopping from the pop star from hitting the stage, but also her ongoing conservatorship battle.

In the recent documents fillings, the 38-years-old pop icon said she is not keen on performing on stage anytime soon. She made this declaration as she objects her father's attempt to hire back Andrew Wallet as co-conservator of Britney's estate.

While Wallet served as Britney's co-conservator from 2008 to March 2019, the pop star said she opposes the new appointment as she believes she cannot afford his services. Britney cited that she might not be able to afford Wallet as she does not desire to perform at least for the time being.

"To this date, Britney has not resumed performing and has stated that she does not desire to do so at this time," the documents read.

Britney said that Wallet is "uniquely unsuitable" for the role as he was paid millions of dollars for the service, including the $100,000 last pay he received when he quit the job last year.

The "Toxic" hitmaker explained that she also needs to keep her expenses on track and make "difficult budgetary choices going forward."

Britney added that she thinks her father, Jamie, ignores her current financial situation by attempting to bring back Wallet on board. Wallet

Britney also alleged that her father's request to re-hire Wallet came after the pop star's decision not to perform "will require him to undertake drastic changes to her budget."

"Apparently, this frugality does not extend to the fees James pays from the conservatorship to the financial professionals with whom he surrounds himself," the document reads.

"Apart from the fact that Mr. Wallet has been extremely expensive in the past, based on what occurred over the 11 years he served as her co-conservator, there is no reason to believe that Mr. Wallet will be able to work with Britney to explain and implement any difficult budgetary choices that must be made."

Britney argues that she would prefer working with a corporate group who can offer both physical office and a team of independent financial advisors, than a complete stranger handpicked by her father.

Meanwhile, Britney's father fired back on the singer's claims. In the documents obtained by TMZ, the 68-year-old patriarch said that Britney's objection is "full of factual misstatements."

Jamie is also requesting the court to hold a new hearing to weigh the facts presented by both camps.

Britney and her father's new argument came after the pop star made a second attempt to kick out Jamie Spears as conservator and nominated the trust company, Bessemer Trust Company, N.A., to act as conservator, replacing her father on the role.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Claps Back On Nasty Rumors Linking Her Fiance to Selena Gomez

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles