Kanye West Literally Pees on Grammy Trophy After Epic Twitter Rant [VIDEO]

What is wrong with Kanye West? This is the question people might feel compelled to ask on several occasions when hearing about his antics.

However, one could probably not say it enough after seeing his latest disturbing tweet.

Kanye West's Disturbing Act

Kim Kardashian's husband has gone off the rails once more by sharing a video of him urinating on a Grammy trophy following a Twitter tirade.

After he wrote about why he no longer wants anything to do with Universal Media Group and Sony ATV Music Publishing, people cannot help but express concern.

He suddenly sprung on his followers a video that shows a Grammy award inside a toilet bowl and someone -- which can be assumed to be himself -- aiming a stream of urine at the trophy.

Whether or not he has something substantial to say about the Grammys or whether his action is some symbolic fight, it is a gross video. It can be remembered that West was nominated for a total of 69 Grammy Awards in the past and won around 21.

It is not that farfetched to assume that it is one of his Grammys being showered with urine. The person peeing was not captured by the camera, so it is impossible to identify. The authenticity of the video is also yet to be confirmed.

However, with all the things that West has said and done recently, it is highly possible for the video to be real and for West to be the one doing the uncouth act. Whether it's him or not, he did intend the video to mean something.

"Trust me ... I WONT STOP," West captioned the tweet.

Kanye's Issues

Why is Kanye suddenly averse to working with Sony and Universal? Why is he suddenly reluctant to release music? Apparently, he said that he is the "New Moses," and his fight is to get his fellow black artists out of their quite oppressive contracts.

West believes that some of them are being treated as slaves by these contracts, and he no longer wants to work for companies that do that.

"I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony ... I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved," West said in another tweet. "I'm putting my life on the line for my people."

He started his rant on Monday and he has not stopped since then. One could assume that he truly found something out about his fellow artists' contracts and is now remarkably bothered by it.

Moroever, it is possible he found something unsavory on his contracts. He implied artists losing their rights to their own music when they signed these deals, and then they become puppets to fame.

"When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters you can't do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it's played and when it's played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch," he wrote in one tweet.

While he has good points, all of his rants now stand in danger of being disregarded as him "losing it" once more due to his ill mental health. He seemed to have just peed on his trophy, and it throws his credibility out of the window.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Downfall: Scandal Ruins 'Friends' Hosting Project

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles