Kylie Jenner New YouTube Video About 'What's In Her Bag' Is A Massive Disappointment to Fans

Kylie Jenner and her content is the one thing that could make you stop whatever you're doing to see what she has uploaded.

With almost 200 million followers on Instagram, each of her uploads are always a massive hit.

Though there is a couple of uploaded content, whether photos or videos that faced backlash, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is still one many would consider the Queen of Social Media.

Which is why when she took to her YouTube page to upload an updated version of "What's In My Bag," everybody went wild.

The first few minutes were good, but the rest was so disappointing.

Many fans believed that the video was supposed to show something authentic. After all, Kylie Jenner was filming inside her massive closet, and her luxurious Birkin bag was on display.

She started by saying why she had that purse and revealed that her mom, Kris Jenner, urged her to buy the expensive bag.

"I love this bag. This was one of my very first Birkin bags. Surprisingly, Kris Jenner told me to buy this bag."

She recalled her mom telling her that the bag was rare and that these bags are "great investments."

"So Kris Jenner told me to buy this bag, and when Kris Jenner tells you to do something, you do it."

Later on, she took out some of the products inside her bags.

She showed her millions of subscribers that she carries Kylie Skin spray-on hand sanitizer, unreleased, and other unreleased products like her hair scrunchies and lip glosses are slated for an October release in Ulta.

The 23-year-old mom also showed more Kylie products such as lipstick, sunscreen, makeup wipes, and lip balm.

Aside from her Kylie-branded things, she also showed her Kendall-collab blotting powder. She referred to this limited edition product as her "best friend" since it's "hot as f***."

Aside from the Kylie products, the almost-billionaire also shared what her go-to perfume was - and it's one of her sister's products, KKW Beauty.

But fans were not impressed with the 8-minute-long YouTube video, as they think it was an advertisement for Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics.

"I thought this was going to be more realistic. She is just promoting herself or her family," one comment on her YouTube video said.

"Question: 'What's in my bag?' Answer: Everything I want you to buy," another person wrote.

People on Reddit didn't have it with Kylie Jenner, saying, "I rolled my eyes the second she pulled out the first Kylie product."

Thankfully, some stuff wasn't Kylie or Kardashian-branded.

Though it's unrealistic to carry beauty and skincare products all the time, Kylie Jenner shared some more realistic and silly things that would make the viewers think she's also a normal human being.

She carries around a stuffed toy from Jellycat, who she calls her "little friend," Uno cards, a pink camera that her sister Kendall gave her, sunglasses, masks, a phone charger, gum, and a pouch full of things for her daughter Stormi, including an applesauce pouch for her daughter.

