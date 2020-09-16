Kim Kardashian 2016 Robbers Said She Was An Easy Target Thanks to Her Social Media

Kim Kardashian West has a massive following on Instagram.

With over 188 million followers, she may feel pressure to keep her social media presence stay relevant.

However, being online is also a threat, especially when you're someone who likes to show things off.

Who could ever forget the Paris robbery that held the reality star at gunpoint in 2016?

Years later, they were captured, and the robbery mastermind claimed that Kim Kardashian West was such an easy target thanks to her internet presence.

Because of her brazen uploads on Instagram, including some of the jewelry she showed off and continues to show off up to this day, Kim Kardashian gave the armed robbers all of the information they needed to carry out the jewelry heist.

Aomar Ait Khedache, the alleged mastermind, said that the 39-year-old was an "easy target" because she kept divulging private details about her expensive things, including her locations.

This included the $4.5 million 20-carat engagement ring Kanye West gave her.

Only referring to Kardashian as "the rapper's wife," the 64-year-old master robber said, "The jewels were shown on the internet, explaining that she did not wear fake jewels."

Les Echos was able to publish some of the details that were leaked from legal documents.

Ait Khedache further said that the timing of her arrival in France was posted, and all he needed was to check the internet "to know everything."

The robber has made a career out of stealing and is currently awaiting trial and ten presumed gang members.

Though he confessed to his involvement in the Kim Kardashian robbery, Ait Khedache denies being the entire heist's ring-leader.

According to reports, the robbers posed as police officers before they threatened the concierge of a short-term luxury apartment rental building, Hotel de Pourtalés.

While the KKW Beauty mogul's sisters went out clubbing, her bodyguard came with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the Champs-Elysées while she was left alone.

The mom-of-four was then tied up and put in the hotel bathroom as the robbers stole selected pieces of the jewelry she brought with her.

Some of the stolen treasures were diamond bracelets, a gold inlaid necklace with diamonds, earrings with diamonds, and a necklace by one of the world's top jewelers.

On CCTV footage that later emerges, it showed some close-ups of the gang, including Ait Khedache who got away using a bicycle.

Later on, his DNA was found on plastic cuffs used to tie the victims, including the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, and was cross-checked with samples linked to his past crimes.

Ait Kedache also told police that he and his gang have melted the gold and even sold some stolen jewelry. They even managed to sell Kardashian's engagement ring. Unfortunately, it was never recovered.

After the jewelry heist, Kim Kardashian West fell silent on her social media accounts and even stopped posting real-time.

While thankfully, she was not hurt, Kardashian developed a phobia of going out after the robbery.

