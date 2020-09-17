Ashley Tisdale Makes Major Baby Announcement Amid Pandemic

Ashley Tisdale just brought a smile to everyone's faces amid the uncertain times brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After six years of being married, Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, excitedly announced that they are finally expecting their first child together

In a caption-free Instagram post, the 34-year-old former "High School Musical" star can be seen cradling her stomach while wearing a gown with short sleeves. She also tried to be as simple looking as possible that she did not wear shoes for the photo.

As she also flaunted her blonde hair styled in loose waves, her husband stood in front -- facing her while matching her outfit with his own white ensemble. He donned a long-sleeved, button-up shirt that complemented his rolled-up black pants and white sneakers.

The post reached the actress' 12.8 million Instagram followers. As of writing, it already got 1.8 million likes and almost 30,000 comments from her co-stars and fans.

Lea Michele left a sweet message and said, "So happy for you babe! You're going to be the best mama!"

"Couldn't be more excited! Does this make me a grandmother??" Patricia Heaton joked. "Congratulations @ashleytisdale and @cmfrench."

One fan then wrote, "FAVORITE NEWS OF 2020! So happy for you both and can't wait to watch you family grow x."

Double Good News for French, Tisdale!

The news came days after they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last September 8.

French posted a tribute for his wife on his Instagram account, recollecting the memories she had with her while wishing for more.

"Six years. There are so many moments, so many tiny fragile little moments that I can look at specifically. Amazing, beautiful bright ones and hard, cloudy difficult ones... we just keep getting closer. I really can't imagine life without you @ashleytisdale. I love you endlessly, Happy Anniversary," the loving husband said.

Meanwhile, Tisdale did the same and wrote a virtual love letter for French.

Per the actress, French made her a better version of herself just by inspiring her every day. She later on added that her husband's heart is so pure that he always makes her happy through ups and downs.

"I'm so grateful I get to be your wife. I love you and after all this time I'm still into you... ps the last pic is my favorite @cmfrench," Tisdale wrote.

More Blessings for Tisdale

While waiting for the arrival of her first child, the "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure" star will be back to reprise her role as the always frustrated older sister of Phineas and Ferb.

"I love her. She's one of my favorite characters I've ever played," the actress told EW. "There's just so much creative freedom; there's no limit to her."

Series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh asked her to return for a new movie titled "Candace Against the Universe."

Although she immediately nodded when she got the offer, it somewhat worried her since she was thinking of ways to find Candace's hyper energy again.

However, Povenmire noted during a virtual Comic-Con panel for the movie that Tisdale does not need to feel anxious about the role.

"She just immediately hit this crazy stride. Like, the very first thing out of the box was like, 'She's still in there. You don't have to look for her too far," the creator went on.

