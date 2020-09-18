Queen Elizabeth Out? Barbados Wants Rihanna as New Leader!

Barbadians are pushing Rihanna to replace Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state.

It came after the Caribbean island nation of Barbados revealed its to plan to oust the Queen and end the 30-year reign of the British monarchy in their country.

In a statement delivered by Barbados Governor-General Sandra Mason, he said the whole nation wanted to move "toward full sovereignty and become a Republic" by November 30, 2021.

This is also in time for Barbados' 55th anniversary of independence from the commonwealth empire.

"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," Mason mentioned while reading a speech written by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

With a population of nearly 300,000, the eastern Caribbean island wanted a true Barbadian as their Head of State.

"Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving," the statement furthered.

After the declaration, fans flocked to Twitter to "nominate" the nine-time Grammy Award winner to take over the monarch's place.

"Barbados are removing the Queen as head of state: it's to make room for Rihanna isn't it??" one fan wrote, while another user pointed out that he would choose the "We Found Love" hitmaker over the royal.

"I wouldn't have Lizzy as my head of state either when Rihanna is an option."

Meanwhile, one fan supported the public's stance on Rihanna being the head of state and insisted that other Caribbean nations should do the same.

"The country of Rihanna, Barbados, has fired Lizbet of Britain as their Head of State. Jamaica and others must follow. Leadership!"

Barbados Named a Street After Riri

The 32-year-old music icon, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was born in Saint Michael, Barbados and grew up in the capital Bridgetown.

With Rihanna's success in Hollywood, it's not surprising to know that her little hometown is proud of her numerous achievements.

To show their support, the government of Barbados named a street after the "Kiss It Better" singer in 2017. The government changed Westbury New Road to Rihanna Drive.

Rihanna's New Role as "Ambassador Fenty"

A year later in 2018, the Fenty founder was given a new ambassadorial role and was hailed as the "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary" of her home country.

"Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home," Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley mentioned at the time.

With her new role dubbed as "Ambassador Fenty," she thanked her fellow Barbadians for the support and mentioned that she "couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title."

"Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I'm ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados," Rihanna said in a statement.

