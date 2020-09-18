Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Had an 'NSFW Reunion' During Virtual Table Read

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are back together. But not romantically, though. Hollywood's ex "golden couple" were recently reunited at the virtual table read for "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

Just when "Brad-Jen" fans thought that the accidental reunion at the 26th Screen Actor Guild Awards would be the first and last time we'd see the ex-couple in one screen, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were once again reunited, and it not the ordinary reunion that we expected.

On Thursday night, the ex-couple get down and dirty via Zoom as they acted a special scene as part of the virtual table read of the hit 1982 teen drama. But even before the table read started, the exes already had a flirty banter as they exchange pleasantries with each other.

"Hi Anniston," Brad said, to which, Jennifer replied: Hi Pitt!"

"How you doin'? Brad asked, taking a cue from the famous line of Aniston's "Friends" colleague, Matt LeBlanc.

"Good honey, how you doing?" Jenn replied.

For the hour-long special, the 56-year-old dashing actor played the role of Brad Hamilton, while the 51-year-old "Friends" alum portrayed Linda.

While Brad and Jenn's character rarely interacted during the first part of the story, it turns out that Brad Hamilton had a drooling lust after Linda. This hidden desire left Brad to have an erotic daydream about Linda, so the exes also had to verbally re-enact the erotic scene that fans didn't ask for.

Leading to the pivotal scene, Morgan Freeman, who serves as the narrator, explained that Brad is having his "private moment" at the bathroom and blatantly said: "Brad is j-king off."

In his imagination comes Jenn's character, Linda, who is somehow seducing him while wearing a pair of skimpy bikinis.

Jennifer read Linda's lines saying: "Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were."

The screen then focused on both actors. As Jennifer reads the succeeding lines, it could be seen how Brad reacts and somehow blushed.

"I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?" Jenn added as Brad was trying to hide his smile from the camera.

Unlike the actress Pheobe Cates, who portrayed Linda's role in the actual movie, Jennifer Aniston did not go topless. But they were both so good actors that even their fellow casts on the Zoom virtual read got carried away with the scene.

Aside from the ex-couple, the virtual table read was also graced by other Hollywood A-listers, including Shia LaBeouf, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Henry Golding, Dane Cook, and Sean Penn.

The virtual event was held for the benefit of a coronavirus charity called "CORE." The organization lead by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, aims to raise funds to provide COVID-19 testings and relief services in the United States.

The hour-long table read was streamed live at CORE's official Facebook page, TikTok account, and LiveXLive. The all-star cast gained a massive 40,000 viewers on Facebook.

Aside from Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, "Transformers" actor Shia LeBeouf also stole the show for portraying the role of stoner Jeff Spicoli.

While other actors sit in their living room as they read the script, the 34-year-old actor puts his virtual table read, acting to the next level. LeBeouf was seen sitting on a driver's seat or a parked car, wearing a tank top, and appears to be in character while smoking joint.

