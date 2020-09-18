Sussex Dream Ruined: Queen Elizabeth II Could Take Away Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Freedom Soon

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II supported them wholeheartedly.

Instead of insisting on the royal protocols, the 94-year-old monarch gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the freedom they requested. The couple freely moved from the United Kingdom to Canada before taking a giant leap to Los Angeles.

While the British monarchy is no longer funding Prince Harry and Meghan's residence, security, and leisure and has stripped them of the "His/Her Royal Highness" title, the couple still enjoys their freedom while being recognized as royals.

Aside from buying a million-dollar Montecito mansion from their own pockets, the Sussexes also started anew when they recently signed a megadeal with the streaming giant, Netflix.

It only proves that they are genuinely living the independent life that they have always dreamed of.

However, a royal expert just warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could spoil their freedom anytime, as the Queen could take it away from them soon.

Speaking to Express, Richard Fitzwilliam said that Queen Elizabeth II could take back Prince Harry and Meghan's freedom in just six months.

"It is important to bear in mind that Harry and Meghan are a unique case," Fitzwilliam said.

The royal expert reminded that the Sussexes are still under a 12-month transition period designed to ensure all arrangements will be beneficial to all parties involved.

"They are non-working royals, provided the arrangement which the Queen brokered at Sandringham is renewed before the end of next March," Fitzwilliam added.

While the terms Queen Elizabeth and the Sussexes agreed do not prevent the couple from pursuing financial ventures and commercial deals to fund their independent lives, Fitzwilliam stressed that the freedom they enjoy right now is still subjected to a 12-month review.

Before officially stepping down as senior royals, the Sussexes confirmed that they agreed to a 12-month transition period, which inclusions were posted on their official website.

"While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place," the Sussexes statement reads.

Usually, a 12-month transition period is given to departing royals. It is Queen Elizabeth II's way of giving them the freedom to come running back home in case they regret their decision to turn their back from the Royal Family.

The review period also allows both parties to weigh in "what's working and what is not working."

"The point of the 12-month review is that the family wants the best for them, and everyone recognizes this is uncharted territory," a palace source said back in February.

"Rather than do something finite, this is a pragmatic family conversation about what's working and what's perhaps not working," the source added.

