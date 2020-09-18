Chrissy Teigen Baby: Model Accidentally Reveals Gender of Unborn Child!

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with a baby boy. She accidentally shared this information herself on social media.

The "Cravings" author revealed the gender of her third baby on her Instagram Story on Thursday while updating fans about her bed resy mandate.

As she shared how hard her current pregnancy is compared to her first two with Luna and Miles, she suddenly let out the pronoun that would determine her kid's gender.

Since she still posted the story (she was not live and she did not delete it), she must have thought it's time for people to know anyway. Of course, she was shocked at first that she personally let out the heavily guarded information herself.

"My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna. With Miles, it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn't getting big at all. He had to come out early and Luna had to come out early," she shared about her first two pregnancies.

"I was induced both times. Anyways, it's super weak," she added.

Then the cat's out of the bag when Teigen accidentally said that "the baby is really, really healthy, and he is big!"

Realizing her mistake quickly, she covered her mouth after uttering the words, "I am stupid."

Probably hoping nobody caught on, which was quite impossible, she reverted to using the pronoun "it" when referring to the baby: "It's growing beautifully," she said.

However, her placenta is very weak, and as a result of that unfortunate fact, she is bleeding a lot.

This is why she cannot get out of her bed, unless she needs to pee. The model also explained that the reason that she is being so open and vocal about her difficulty is that she knows she's canceling so much work to protect her third pregnancy.

Teigen revealed that she has already talked to so many people and planned several events she would host or grace, but the timing was just wrong. She was even personally excited to feel like everything is normal already, considering the pandemic.

Unfortunately, she has to choose, and sure enough, her priority is the baby.

It is understandable why Chrissy Teigen is doing everything she can for the baby, though. Apart from the fact that this is the case for most moms anyway, another reason is that the pregnancy was not unplanned and was shocking to the model.

John Legend shared that their third baby was a little quarantine surprise because they never thought they would conceive in a natural way. The two were vocal and honest about conceiving their first two children through in-vitro fertilization.

Women should not be apologizing for caring for a human being in their abdomen, though. Unfortunately, this is still not the standard in society. According to an article in Mom.com, women are still compelled to apologize for being pregnant as if they are not carrying life within them, and its getting tiring for some.

Apart from the physical struggles, Teigen's emotions seem to be out of balance too, which is understandable. Her latest tweet read, "I'm so emotional thinking about Luna leaving me one day. She's so perfect and wonderful. I'm sad."

This is a common sentiment for parents, but her pregnancy can also be making her quite emptional.

