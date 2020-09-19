Coconut Oil Hair Mask: How To Do It, Benefits & More!

To some, getting struck by lightning is more likely to occur than having a healthy hair. This, unfortunately, occurs when their hair strands are already damaged heavily, and no expert salon can fix it immediately.

But maybe coconut oil in the Philippines and other tropical countries exists to put an end to this long-existing problem.

Coconut oil has been proven effective in improving hair structure and condition after going through a number of heat styling and other chemical treatments.

Whether your hair is frizzy, dry, damaged, or hard to tame, using such natural products like coconut oil as a hair mask can definitely save it.

How Coconut Oil Hair Mask Can Revive Your Hair

Coconut oil in the Philippines and other Asian countries has the vitamins and nutrients your hair needs.

In fact, NCBI's 2017 review of studies confirmed that using a coconut oil hair mask can prevent protein loss, especially when used as a grooming product.

Protein loss occurs when you color, blow-dry, or style your hair too often. This eventually leads you to have brittle and weak hair strands.

It also has certain properties as a mask that can help keep your hair healthy while improving its overall condition.

Just like how it can moisturize your skin from inside and out, using coconut oil as a hair mask can reach your hair shaft to its roots. Since this natural miracle product has a low molecular weight, your hair's capacity to absorb nutrients is way easier than ever.

After every use, you will definitely see how a tablespoon of it can make a difference, leaving your hair feeling smooth and repaired.

Make Your Own Coconut Oil Hair Mask at Home!

We all face different hair-related problems, but we can definitely fix it just by using coconut oil!

If you have dry hair, a coconut oil hair mask that will fill your brittle hair with moisture is what you need. You can create your own just by whipping it with honey and egg. You can apply it freely from roots to tips and wrap it in a shower cap or shirt.

After a few minutes, you can rinse it three times to entirely wash out the mask.

For dull hair, combining coconut oil and apple cider vinegar will bring a miracle to your life. Although coconut oil alone is already full of moisture, apple cider vinegar can add more benefits as it can make your hair healthier and shinier.

Meanwhile, you can treat damaged hair just by putting the coconut oil alone and leaving it overnight.

When Can You Use These?

In reality, whether you already have a damaged hair or not, it is ideal to bless your crowning glory with coconut oil.

Hair experts also encourage every user to use this product during pre-wash and post-wash to get its full benefits.

With the wide-range of positive effects a coconut oil can bring, you should not think twice about using it now!

READ MORE: Stop the Chap: Why Coconut Oil Should Be in Your Next Lip Balm

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles