Heartbreaking! Angelina Jolie on Hunger Strike Because of Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie has reportedly lost a ton of weight following her ongoing custody battle with Brad Pitt.

According to the National Enquirer's report, the "Maleficent" star has shrunk 99 pounds to force the "Ad Astra" actor to cave into her demands.

Friends and medical experts told the publication that the mom-of-six might be killing herself in the process.

"People are afraid Angie is spiting herself - by starving herself to come out the winner in the divorce."

The 45-year-old A-lister has said to be refusing food in her self-imposed pity party and claims that she believes her plan will land her a win in the end.

"She's surviving on handfuls of grains and nuts and avoiding full meals," the tipster shared.

"She's banking on Brad cratering when he sees her in such a sorry state and giving her anything she wants," the source added, "But this is an extremely dangerous game."

Doctors also spoke to the National Enquirer, revealing that what she's doing is deadly.

Dr. Stuart Fischer said, "Her weight is dangerously low. It can cause loss of heart muscle and irregular heartbeats that can be life-threatening."

Insiders revealed that the actress' horrifying state had left her looking like a "walking cadaver."

Another doctor revealed that her dramatic weight loss couldn't be worse.

"It can impair her immunity and increase her risk for viral infection and developing COVID-19 and all its dire consequences."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle have been going on for years.

Attorneys of the 56-year-old are said to be negotiating shared custody of their five youngest kids, including Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, and Knox, 12.

On the other hand, Jolie has instructed her lawyers to accept nothing unless she gets full custody of their kids.

Their ongoing legal battle is costing the former power couple about $20 million in legal fees.

Last month, the 45-year-old "Salt" star demanded the judge oversee their case to be removed from their private divorce case.

According to Jolie, Judge John W. Ouderkirk failed to disclose that he has some business going on with Pitt's lawyers.

The judge hit back, saying that he has "no personal bias or prejudice concerning any party, attorney, or any other participating in the case."

The National Enquirer tipster spilled, "it was just another way for Angie to drag things out and try to make Brad give up."

Ouderkirk is also the same judge who wed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2014 at their chateau in the south of France.

Angelina Jolie is also said to be down in the dumps after her former husband has jetted off to their multi-million-dollar chateau, bringing along his newest flame, 27-year-old Nicole Poturaliski.

News of Brad Pitt's new girlfriend has also left Jolie feeling humiliated and toxic in Tinseltown.

The source said, "She's terrified she may have ruined her career."

It hasn't been confirmed that Angelina Jolie is on a hunger strike, so it's best to take the National Enquirer's report with a grain of salt.

