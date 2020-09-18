Angelina Jolie 'Secret Weapon' Against Brad PItt Will Be Devastating for His Image

There's a plot twist in the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie feud.

Life & Style reported that the 45-year-old has some bombshell waiting to explode to get her ex-husband's revenge.

After the "Ad Astra" star went public with his new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, Jolie reportedly threatened to release some shocking recordings of him.

The "Maleficent" star wants revenge now more than ever, after the 56-year-old Hollywood A-lister brought his new flame to their Chateau in the South of France, specifically where the Jolie-Pitt nuptials took place.

Angelina Jolie is humiliated by that, while Brad Pitt is doing all he can to get this divorce done once and for all.

"Prolonging the proceedings is just the beginning," the source told Life & Style. "Angie has secret tapes of Brad, and she's angry enough to go public with them."

The source revealed that these tapes include security footage and some cellphone recordings Jolie reportedly took. These were recorded just before the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star gave up drinking only four years ago.

These secret recordings can be used in their on-going custody war over their kids - Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, and Knox, 12. Their eldest son Maddox is 19 and is old enough to decide on his own.

"Brad's pals are afraid Angie may have captured him drunk or yelling at his kids."

"He'd better watch his back," the source added.

It was recently reported that Angelina Jolie banned her former husband and his flame from seeing their kids.

According to Globe, Jolie reportedly feels her ex is flaunting his new fling to aggravate her deliberately.

"Angie is pretending she doesn't care, but she's not fooling anyone," one insider revealed.

"She's tied herself up in knots, imaging them romping around Chateau Miraval."

Pitt met his 27-year-old girlfriend at her husband's Berlin restaurant, Borchardt.

But sources said they had been together for about nine months, as they were spotted in a Kanye West concert in Los Angeles in November 2019, during the same time Pitt was said to be getting down and flirty with his other ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

"Brad is telling people it's serious," adding, "Angie had better get used to it."

However, the insider added that the "Tomb Raider" star has told him that Poturalski would not be meeting her kids anytime soon.

"She's speaking with her lawyers to make sure it never happens."

Fans of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still hoping they'll get back together, or even better, just amicably divorce without feuding.

Cosmopolitan reports that Nicole Poturalski is embroiled in an imagined feud with Angelina Jolie after posting an Instagram picture with the caption, "Happy people don't hate."

Fans believe that it was a cryptic dig at the Hollywood star.

One commenter said under her picture, "Then why you and Brad hate Angelina?"

The German model responded, "Not hating anyone," which was later deleted.

Nicole Poturalski should have a thicker skin because though she has a new legion of fans, there will still be detractors about her motive and relationship to Brad Pitt.

