Emmys 2020 Fail: Virtual Ceremony Announced the Wrong Winner for Guest Actor Award

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, many of us indeed made a huge adjustment from working remotely. The entertainment industry is only one of those greatly affected by the so-called "new normal," and it was evident during the online Creative Arts Emmys virtual awards show.

During Saturday's virtual version of Emmys, the wrong name was announced for the winner of the guest actor award. Yikes! Instead of rightfully awarding it to Ron Cephas Jones, the Emmys was announced for his fellow nominee, Jason Bateman.

Before the main Emmys ceremony, the award-giving body experienced a technical error when the winner's announcement did not match the one showing on the screen.

During the televised virtual presentation, the voiceover declared Bateman as the winner for his guest appearance on HBO's "The Outsider." However, the screen shows that Jones actually won the award for his portrayal of the character William on NBC's "This Is Us."

The error was only addressed after the commercial break. The Emmys' moderator made an erratum message on the screen that reads: "Our apologies, an incorrect winner has been announced. We're fixing it now."

The apology message comes with the display of Jones' name on the screen, minus the voiceover announcement.

Emmy's spokesperson clarified that the error was due to an editing issue.

"They announced the correct winner, and it was the correct slate, but the voiceover was incorrect," the rep told The Wrap.

Despite the announcement fail, the error was less dramatic due to the lack of on-stage presenters and the theater audience. Nothing beats the 2017 Oscars mix-up when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced "La La Land" as the winner for best picture when the prestigious award was meant for "Moonlight."

The minor error also served as a precautionary warning for the Sunday night awards show. The main ceremony will also take place virtually to make sure everyone adheres to the COVID-19 protocols.

Over 100 cameras were deployed to the nominees' home to accept the award and give their speeches in realtime.

Jones Reaction

Despite the announcement mishap, winner Ron Cephas Jones did not take it much of a big deal. When asked about what he felt about the error, Jones said he sees it as an honest mistake. Instead, he was focused on his second Emmys, which became extra special as she wins it together with his daughter, actress, and singer, Jasmin Cephas Jones.

The elder Jones was so delighted upon realizing that they both made history as the first father and daughter duo to win an Emmy in the same year. Jasmin's short-form series acting trophy was awarded earlier during Qubi's #FreeRayshawn.

During the virtual backstage press room interview, the elder Jones expressed how he felt about the double Emmys win.

"As a parent, that's the most fulfilling that I could ever feel at the moment," the proud father said, as reported by Deadline.

"Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she's earned an Emmy is beyond words, and I tear up every time I think about it, to be honest with you. To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that's a parent's dream," he added.

